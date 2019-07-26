The South Coast Nationals came up short in another close game at the Pacific Northwest 13-year-old Babe Ruth regionals on Thursday at Miles City, Montana, when a big last inning lifted Kelso to a 20-12 victory.
“It was a dog fight the whole game,” South Coast manager Russell Johnston said. “They are one of the tougher teams and we had them sweating it the whole game.”
Toby Johnston was named the team MVP for the game after crushing two doubles and playing most of the game behind the plate, blocking pitches that were off the mark.
“He was a wall catching in like 90-degree heat,” Russell Johnston said. “They didn’t even try to steal on him.”
Cam Groves had multiple hits and RBIs in the game for South Coast and also caught while Toby Johnston was pitching.
Results from the team’s game Friday were not available by press time.
At the 14-year-old prep tournament in West Linn, the South Coast Rebels had their best offensive game of the tournament Thursday, but fell 16-6 to South Salem.
The Rebels had 13 hits in the game, including a three-run home run by Drake Rogers. Noah Dotson, Troy Warner and David Roberts had two hits each in the loss.
South Coast fell to Portland 11-2 on Friday, and finished the tournament with an 0-4 record.
But like with the earlier contests, South Coast played well except for a bad inning here or there.
“The games were much more competitive than the score indicates,” South Coast manager Erick Kirchner said, adding that the players had fun.
In the loss to Portland, Carter Brock had an RIB single and Rogers, Roberts, Dennis Morgan and Warner each had hits. Warner stole two bases.