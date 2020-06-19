Over the years, South Coast Babe Ruth has sent all-star teams to Pacific Northwest regional tournaments in several states and Canada.
Next year, teams from throughout the region could be coming here for the first time.
South Coast Babe Ruth has put in an application to host the 14-year-old regional tournament in 2021 after another city in the southern part of the state that had been chosen as host backed out.
South Coast Babe Ruth has never hosted a regional tournament, though the organization has discussed it at times.
The group decided the time was right now.
“We were given the option to apply and we have taken the option,” Laskey said.
Each year, the Babe Ruth organization has tournaments in three age groups — 13- to 15-year-old, 14-year-old and 13-year-old.
Next year’s 13- to 15-year-old event is in Kelso, Wash., and the 13-year-old tournament is in Portland.
Each regional tournament includes 10 teams, one being the host squad.
“It would be well over 100 players coming into the community for five to seven days,” Laskey said. “Nine teams would be coming into the area, plus parents.”
That would benefit local motels, restaurants, gas stations, RV parks and stores, he said.
“Our umpire association would benefit from it (too),” Laskey said.
Getting to host the tournament would be something for local Babe Ruth players, coaches and families to look forward to after this year’s season was wiped out due to restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic.
Local officials should learn in mid-July if the South Coast is chosen.
The tournament would be played at Clyde Allen Field, while Marshfield’s field could be used for practice.
About 150 youngsters play Babe Ruth baseball on the South Coast each year.