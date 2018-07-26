The South Coast 13- to 15-year-old all-star team will play in the semifinals of the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth regionals in Portland after beating Wyoming 13-6 on Thursday and having its Friday opponent from Portland forfeit.
South Coast finished second in its pool, with two wins and one loss, plus the forfeit. It will play the top team from the other pool Saturday in the semifinals at David Douglas High School.
South Coast jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning and held on against Wyoming.
Dom Montiel went 2-for-5 and drove in four runs in the win for South Coast. Nick Williams had a single and double and scored twice and Jared Northrop had three runs. Dalton Stinger also had a double and was one of five South Coast pitchers who combined on a four-hitter.
Blake Crane pitched 3.1 innings and struck out five while allowing no earned runs. Montiel, Cobin Bouska and Northrop also pitched in the win.
13-year-old Regional
South Coast beat Montana 6-4 for its first win in the regional at Calgary, but missed out on a chance to advance to the bracket portion of the eight-team tournament in a tiebreaker.
South Coast will finish the tournament Friday with a game against Kelso, Wash.
Miguel Velazquez pitched four strong innings for South Coast, giving up two runs and striking out six in the win.
“That was what we needed to get off to a good start,” South Coast coach Bruce Parry said.
After errors proved costly in one-run losses to both Idaho and host Calgary, South Coast did not commit any against Montana.
After Montana took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, South Coast tied it in the second and went ahead for good with a three-run third that included a big two-run double by Luke Rhodes.
Luke Parry had two hits in the win and Hunter Wheeling and Landon Croff both hit doubles. Knoll Gederos and Ian Sissel each also had hits. Ethan Halpin had a six-pitch fifth inning in relief of Velazquez and Croff later got the save.
South Coast had hoped to get into the bracket, but will make the most of the situation, Bruce Parry said.
“I want to finish strong,” he said.