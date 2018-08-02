BAKER CITY — A football helmet is carefully adorned with decals to signify allegiance, but one week those decals become tokens of fellowship, traded so that a conversation might arise.
In Baker City, three South Coast graduated seniors — North Bend’s Jake Hamblet, Marshfield’s Tyler Post and Coquille’s Henry Scolari — decorated their helmets with stickers of various schools prior to the 66th Annual East West Shrine All-Star Football Game to be played on Saturday night at Baker High School.
“(When) you trade it, go talk to the kid,” Scolari said. “Figure out what they’re like, what they like doing. So we all did that.”
The trading resulted in a tight group for the East team that Scolari is on, one that crowds 20 or 30 deep into a room to just talk and laugh and tell stories.
These forced interactions were beneficial for Scolari, who is the lone South Coast player on the East team.
Luckily, a pair of league rivals, Cyller Cunningham from Glide and Wyatt Deforest of LaPine, joined Scolari on the East team to ease the transition.
But still the unfamiliarity remained, even so for Hamblet and Post.
Post took to collecting stickers covering his purple helmet with images and script from all over the state, even getting some grief for getting some from the East team.
“I just wanted to fill my helmet with all the stickers I could,” Post said. “I was like, ‘I want my helmet to be full to show off all the teams that are here.’ It’s pretty cool.”
Hamblet, though he had no stickers to give, needled Post that he wanted to add a North Bend sticker to his helmet.
Post was unenthusiastic about the idea.
Though they attended high school four miles apart, the two never had a meaningful interaction before preparing for this week — in addition to a visit to the Shrine Hospital in Portland, the players have been preparing at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. Even so, the pair became fast friends.
“Before this I’ve never said one single word to Tyler Post, and I never realized how charismatic he is,” Hamblet said. “He’s a really laid back guy. Super funny. He’s so quiet, but he’s funny.”
“He’s relatable,” Post said. “He’s a relatable guy.”
But with a football game to play and practices to weather, there is a larger purpose for the game.
The Shriners Hospital for Children, a network of 22 care facilities strewn across North America, are free to anyone who seeks treatment for a variety of ailments, some of which are terminal.
Scolari told the story of the guest speaker, a man who had his knees fixed at a Shriners Hospital before playing collegiately at Oregon.
“The biggest thing is realizing how important this game is to all the kids at the hospital,” Scolari said. “You learn how much this means to a lot of kids because it gives them a second chance.”
“It was just really cool to see that they help these children with the unfortunate problems that they have,” Post said. “It’s just really amazing to see everything they can do with the technology that they have. It’s just amazing to see.”