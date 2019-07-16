COOS BAY -- South Coos used a dramatic seventh-inning rally to earn a split with visiting Dr. Randall’s in an American Legion doubleheader at Marshfield High School on Tuesday.
The Nooks scored once in the sixth and twice in the seventh to beat the Crowns 4-3 in the nightcap after Dr. Randall’s won the opener 7-1. South Coos enters its final Area 4 North Division doubleheader with a 6-8 record and has now beaten every team in the division but North Coos, which it hosts Thursday in a 3 p.m. doubleheader at Marshfield.
In Tuesday’s nightcap, South Coos trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the sixth. Trace James walked, Dom Montiel was safe on an error that allowed James to get to third and Jace Haagen had an RBI single.
Then, in the seventh, pinch hitter Luke Rhodes drew a walk on what coach Shaun Knight described as an excellent at-bat and Braydon Freitag reached base on a one-out error. Ryan Knight also reached on an error and Ezra Waterman hit a line-drive to the gap in right-center on an 0-2 count to score both Rhodes and Freitag and give South Coos the win.
Freitag picked up the win in relief, pitching a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts.
South Coos got its other run in the first, when Logan Peck walked and later scored.
Trace James and Ryan Knight had combined to give up just three hits while pitching the first six innings and also combined for six strikeouts.
Haagen had two hits in the win and Knight and James also had hits.
Dr. Randall’s led all the way in the first game, scoring its runs in the first three innings.
“Blake Crane threw another excellent game in Game 1, we just didn’t support him defensively,” Shaun Knight said.
South Coos committed five errors in the loss.
Rylan Watkins threw a complete-game five-hitter for Dr. Randall’s in the opener and CJ Gale had a double and triple. Ever Lamm also had a triple.
Peck had a single to lead off the bottom of the first for South Coos and scored on a double by Ryan Knight. Knight and Waterman both had two hits in the loss.
First Game
Dr. Randall’s 7, South Coos 1
Dr. Randall’s;313;000;0;—;7;8;0
South Coos;100;000;0;—;1;5;5
Rylan Watkins and catcher na; Blake Crane and Ezra Waterman. 2B—DR: CJ Gale, Caleb Alexander; SC: Ryan Knight. 3B—DR: Gale, Ever Lamm.
Second Game
South Coos 4, Dr. Randall’s 3
Dr. Randall’s;001;020;0;—;3;4;4
South Coos;100;001;2;—;4;5;1
Caleb Alexander, Ever Lamm (7) and catcher na; Trace James, Ryan Knight (4), Braydon Freitag (7) and Ezra Waterman. 2B—DR: CJ Gale 2, Lamm, Brett Narkiewicz.
North Coos splits
One bad inning kept North Coos from a sweep at Roseburg Pepsi on Tuesday.
The Bottlecaps won the opener 4-3 on the strength of a three-run second inning, but North Coos dominated the nightcap 15-1 in five innings.
The Waterfront kept its one-game lead on Dr. Randall’s with both teams having two remaining league doubleheaders. North Coos is at South Coos on Thursday and Grants Pass on Friday. Dr. Randall’s has a pair of twin bills with Roseburg Pepsi.
In the opener at Roseburg on Tuesday, the Bottlecaps loaded the bases in the second on two hit batters and an error and Logan Klopfenstein hit a three-run triple with two outs.
That proved to be enough as North Coos only managed three runs off Klopfenstein. Jake Simmons and Ian Spalding singled in the top of the second and AJ Stoltey hit a sacrifice fly to right field.
The other two runs came in the fifth, when Brendon Roberts and Tyler Thornton singled Jayden Frank hit a sacrifice fly and Simmons hit an RBI triple.
Those two runs tied the game, but Klopfenstein had a two-out infield single in the sixth, moved to second on a walk and moved to third and scored on wild pitches.
The Bottlecaps only had three hits off North Coos pitchers Bridger Holmes and Tyler Thornton, but still managed to win.
The second game was all North Coos, as the Waterfront scored at least two runs in every inning and punctuated the win with seven in the fifth to end the contest early.
Thornton and Frank both scored four runs. Jacob Chaney had a three-run triple in the fifth, to go with an earlier single, and scored twice. Roberts had a two-run triple in the third, Simmons a two-run double in the second and Spalding a two-run single in the first. Brylee Anderson and Spalding both scored twice.
Anderson pitched a complete game, giving up three hits and the single run in the third inning.
First Game
Roseburg Pepsi 4, North Coos 3
North Coos;010;020;0;—;3;6;2
Roseburg;030;001;x;—;4;3;1
Bridger Holmes, Tyler Thornton (6) and Ian Spalding; Logan Klopfenstein and Knox Hubbard. 2B—NC: Jayden Frank. 3B—NC: Jake Simmons; RP: Klopfenstein.
Second Game
North Coos 15, Roseburg Pepsi 1
North Coos;232;27;—;15;11;3
Roseburg;001;00;—;1;3;1
Brylee Anderson and Ian Spalding; Grant Berry, Caden Smith (3), Colby Bucich (3), Blake Watson (5) and Knox Hubbard. 2B—NC: Jake Simmons, Jayden Frank. 3B—NC: Brendon Roberts, Jacob Chaney.