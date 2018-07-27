CALGARY, Alberta — The South Coast 13-year-old All-Star team finished its run at the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regionals in Canada with an 8-7 win over Kelso, Wash., on Friday.
The two teams each finished fourth in their pool, just missing the bracket for the tournament. South Coast won its final two games to finish the event with a 2-2 record.
Against Kelso, Hunter Wheeling had three hits, including a double, a run and two RBIs and Ian Sissell had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Landon Croff had two hits and a run and Luke Parry also had two hits.
Croff pitched the first five innings, giving up four runs, only two earned. Parry and Wheeing pitched an inning each to finish off the win.
Thursday
South Coast beat Montana 6-4 for its first win in the regional at Calgary, but missed out on a chance to advance to the bracket portion of the eight-team tournament in a tiebreaker.
Miguel Velazquez pitched four strong innings for South Coast, giving up two runs and striking out six in the win.
“That was what we needed to get off to a good start,” South Coast coach Bruce Parry said.
After errors proved costly in one-run losses to both Idaho and host Calgary, South Coast did not commit any against Montana.
After Montana took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, South Coast tied it in the second and went ahead for good with a three-run third that included a big two-run double by Luke Rhodes.
Luke Parry had two hits in the win and Hunter Wheeling and Landon Croff both hit doubles. Knoll Gederos and Ian Sissel each also had hits. Ethan Halpin had a six-pitch fifth inning in relief of Velazquez and Croff later got the save.