COOS BAY — Get used to watching the class of 2022 play basketball at Marshfield High School.
Following back-to-back Sky-Em League titles, the Pirates are now turning to a group of eight sophomores, in addition to a trio of seniors and one junior, as they head into the season with new head coach Marty Stallard.
But it will be the youth movement guiding the way for the Pirates with five sophomores — Mason Ainsworth, Monty Swinson, Pierce Davidson, Ezra Waterman and Dom Montiel — all expected to receive heavy minutes. For Ainsworth, who got extensive varsity playing time last season with a large group of seniors, he is ready for his improved role.
“I definitely wouldn’t say I feel a burden, I would just say I can help the guys and lead the guys that haven’t had as much varsity playing time,” he said. "We have a really good team and everybody works really hard and coach is on us all the time to keep going. I think it’s going to be good."
While the sophomores make up a big portion of the roster, Ainsworth is looking for big contributions from across the team.
“Well I think we have the same expectations for a sophomore group as we would any group. And we need the seniors to help us, we need everyone to help us. But I just think that hopefully we can make a little bit of noise this year and come in for the next two years ready to go,” said Ainsworth.
You have free articles remaining.
Filling out the rest of those core spots are seniors Erasto Jimenez, Landon Ginn-Forsberg and Josiah Niblett in addition to junior Noah Niblett. Jimenez and Ginn-Forsberg saw some varsity time last year for the Pirates.
With the new players in place, Stallard, who was most recently an assistant coach for the Marshfield girls and has coached for more than 40 years, is looking get his new team in shape. Stallard is focused on a defensive press that leads to transition scores.
“Right now, we can be decent down the road. We’re going to get better as we go, but right now it’s if they buy in and work hard and improve on things,” said Stallard. “We’ll get better as the season goes on. Hopefully. That’s always your goal as a coach. When you want to be good is when league starts. You want to be better and then the goal is to get to the state tournament.”
Regardless of any changes to the roster or the coaching staff, Stallard ultimately comes down to a simple goal: win.
“It’s a different system, different coach. Totally different, but the goal is still to win the league and that’s what we’re going to shoot for, to win the league and do the best you can,” he said. “Win as many games as you can.”
The Pirates start the season at Brookings-Harbor at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. On Friday, Marshfield is home for North Marion at 7 p.m.