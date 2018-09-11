NORTH BEND — It wasn’t the cleanest, most well-played game of the season, but North Bend girls soccer coach Dustin Hood will take it.
In a 2-1 nonleague win over Central, in which both goals came from sophomores, North Bend got enough scoring and enough defense to hold off the Panthers and stay undefeated on the young season.
“We’ll take the win,” Hood said. “We definitely have played better this season. That definitely wasn’t our most quality outing. But, four games into the season (we’re) 4-0. Yeah, we’re gonna get better.”
North Bend’s offense consistently applied pressure to Central’s defense but really had to work at it.
Junior midfielder Morgan Bream was in street clothes, and that forced freshman Brooklyn Garrigus into the middle and sophomore Charlise Stark to the top. This caused the Bulldog offense to be a little disjointed in its attack.
Instead of moving the ball around with short passes intended to move the defense so that holes open up, North Bend focused on lobbing long balls in the air for the speedster Stark. North Bend had success getting the ball behind the Panther defense, but ran out of ideas once it got there, allowing the Central defenders to fly in and end the attack.
“I thought we relied on that a little too much instead of knocking it around like we normally do,” Hood said. “When we played Cascade on Saturday, kind of some similarities there. We had some opportunities on the back post and couldn’t capitalize. We had a couple open looks here we didn’t capitalize. We have a young team. Like I said, we’re gonna get better.”
North Bend appeared to have a very early goal when Haley Edwards stole the opening kickoff and moved it up to Stark on a breakaway. Her shot was saved by Abygayle Mabry and Edwards was right there for the follow, but the nearest official raised his hand to signal offsides, wiping off the goal and leaving the match scoreless.
North Bend kept peppering Mabry in goal, but the Panthers junior kept rebuffing each of the attempts. It wasn’t until the 23rd minute that North Bend finally got on the board.
Sophomore Megan Proett sent a corner kick into the box and somehow it got through traffic to the far post, where sophomore Katie Carver put it home.
Central, though, using quick counters, succeeded in getting the ball up the field quickly.
That forced Bulldogs keeper Kendra Johnston, another sophomore, to come off her spot and meet the Panther attackers before they could get too deep into the box. Johnston has worked with Liz Mahr, who also plays keeper, on coming off her spot and forcing the issue.
“Plato said, ‘He who hesitates is lost,’” Hood said. “I was really pleased with the way she came off her line today. Nice job making those decisions and making them quick.”
Central, though, managed an extended offensive moment late in the first half and tied the match.
Ana Becerra, a Central senior, found a loose ball rolling toward her from about 20 yards out and sent a chip to the far post, beating Johnston to pull Central even in the 31st minute.
North Bend didn’t have to wait too long to nose ahead.
In the 42nd minute, Edwards dribbled into the Panther defense and dumped a clever ball for Stark who powered one through new goalkeeper Celiia Espericueta for the go-ahead goal.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” Stark said. “But it came through and I got a goal.”
Central started getting desperate and frantic with its offensive forays. Central started using North Bend’s physicality against it, earning fouls and free kicks.
It was one of these set pieces that almost yielded a draw and not a North Bend win. A North Bend foul gave Central a free kick at the football 15 yard line, about three yards outside the 18-yard box. Becerra took the free kick and Johnston just managed to save it, arms fully extended above her head.
But an official whistled a North Bend player for leaving the wall early and awarded her a yellow card, and Becerra got another chance. Her second attempt went high and North Bend held on for the last minute to take the narrow non-league win.
“Yeah, we were all relieved after that,” Stark said.
The Bulldogs start their Midwestern League schedule on Saturday with a 1 p.m. date hosting Ashland.