NORTH BEND — The North Bend boys soccer team is getting a little better every time out. The Bulldogs won their final nonleague contest, holding off Junction City 2-1 at Vic Adams Field to improve to 2-4 on the season.
“It’s a good confidence builder,” said North Bend’s Adam Wood. “It gets us going for the rest of the season.”
That season includes just Midwestern League games, and the Bulldogs are 0-1 in league play heading into Saturday’s home match against Eagle Point.
“As long as we all work together and keep improving, we’re confident,” Wood said.
The Bulldogs got off to a great start Tuesday with two quick goals, both courtesy of Matheus Silva.
He beat Junciton City goalkeeper Jarret Thiesfeld for one of them and then forced an own goal by the Tigers for the other one with a strong offensive attack.
North Bend had a number of other chances in the first half, playing with the wind at its back, but weasn’t able to break through against Thiesfeld.
“I thought it was the tale of two halves,” North Bend coach Kirk Wicks said. “We controlled the game the first half. The second half, we let the game slip.”
North Bend yielded a goal early in the second half on a penalty kick by Trae Knabe after a foul in the box, but that was it, with Wood and the rest of North Bend’s defense repelling most of Junction City’s efforts and goalkeeper Nathan Monohon easily stopping the rest.
“I thought it was a great game,” Wood said. “Our defense has definitely improved.
“I’m proud of the way we’ve grown as a team.”
Under a quirky Midwestern League schedule this year, North Bend only has two more home matches — Saturday against Eagle Point and Oct. 6 against Churchill.
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4
Sutherlin 3, Coquille 2: The Coquille-Myrtle Point DevilCats came up just short in their attempt for their first league win, falling to the visiting Bulldogs.
Brookings-Harbor 9, South Umpqua 0: The Bruins improved to 4-0 in league play, 5-1 overall, by beating the visiting Lancers. Luke Beaman had four goals and Jake Beaman two in the win.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Bend 2, Junction City 0: The Bulldogs remained unbeaten on the season with a win over the host Tigers on Tuesday.
Haley Snelgrove scored one of the goals for North Bend and Brooklyn Garrigus had the other, assisted by Haley Edwards.
North Bend improved to 5-0-1 on the season. The Bulldogs return to Midwestern League play Saturday with a home match against Eagle Point.
The girls play at 3 p.m. Saturday, following the boys match at 1.
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4
Sutherlin 9, Coquille 0: The Bulldogs shut out the visiting DevilCats in Coquille’s league opener.