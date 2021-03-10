Marshfield’s boys soccer team has jumped out to a 3-0 start in the Sky-Em League season, with two of the wins on the road, including a 7-0 victory at Elmira on Tuesday.
Jose Yanez Torres had his second hat trick of the season, scoring four total goals in the win.
He had his first goal on a through ball sent by teammate Ernesto Hernandez Rosales in the 22nd minute and his second five minutes later on an assist by Alberto Castillo.
An own goal by the Falcons gave the Pirates a 3-0 halftime lead.
Yanez Torres scored again five minutes into the second half on an assist from David Flores and added another in the 5st. Jacob Eastwood scored in the 53rd minute and Ismael Rodriguez scored in the 67th, assisted by Jonah Putman.
“I felt this was our most complete game of the season so far,” Marshfield coach Drew Jones said.
The Pirates had a big road match against Cottage Grove on Thursday. Results weren’t available by press time.
GIRLS
North Bend 6, Junction City 1: The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 on the season with the road win, overcoming an early 1-0 deficit.
Molly Picatti had a pair of goals and the Bulldogs also got goals by Megan Proett, Rachel Snyder, Katie Carver (on a penalty kick) and Maja Hartmann.
Liz Mahr played goal for the Bulldogs in place of the injured Bella Jones.