Marshfield’s boys soccer team wrapped up second place in the Sky-Em League by winning at Elmira, 6-1, on Tuesday night.
Marshfield will be on the road in the opening round of the playoffs, though the Pirates won't learn their foe until after the play-in round is completed.
The Pirates overcame a 1-1 halftime score and an injury to goalie Jose Ramirez to pick up the victory.
Marshfield went up early in the match on an own goal, but Ramirez was hurt when a player collided with him about three minutes before halftime and the Falcons got the equalizer in the final five seconds of the opening half.
Marshfield broke the game open in the second half with goals by Alberto Castillo, Miguel Flores, Pietro De Toni, Gage Hammond and Joe Bauer, the last one coming on a penalty kick.
Garrett Higgins played in goal the final few minutes of the first half, but Ramirez was able to come back in after halftime with his ankle taped, coach Drew Jones said. After Marshfield opened its lead, David Flores played the final 20 minutes in goal.
North Bend 1, Crater 1: The Bulldogs earned a draw at Central Point in their final match of the season.
Crater led most of the game after getting an early goal. Joey Jensen scored North Bend’s goal, heading in a corner kick by Alberto Calanchi with 11 minutes to go in the game.
The Bulldogs finished 0-6-2 in their first season in the Class 5A Midwestern League as it tried to adjust to the higher level of play.
“Next year, we should be better prepared,” coach Kirk Wicks said.
Douglas 2, Coquille 0: The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point team lost its season finale to the Trojans in Winston.
The DevilCats finished 2-10-0 in Class 3A District 4.
“The boys played well, just not enough speed and experience,” Coquille coach Don Swenson said.
GIRLS SOCCER
Douglas 5, Coquille 0: The DevilCats lost their season finale to the host Trojans.
Kaylie Hall had four goals for Douglas, which finished second in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 to earn a spot in the playoffs.
Coquille finished 1-9-0 in league play.
Elmira 3, Marshfield 0: The Falcons shut out host Marshfield on senior night as the Pirates finished the season without a league win.