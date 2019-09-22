Willamette University got a touchdown pass from Matthew Castaneda to Max Andersen in the corner of the end zone with 57 seconds to go as the Bearcats beat visiting Occidental 34-31 on Saturday for their first win of the season.
Castaneda threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns in the game. Three of the touchdowns went to Jordan Jenkins, who had four catches for 76 yards. But it was Andersen’s only catch that clinched the victory.
Willamette’s other touchdown was a 48-yard fumble return by Christian Tovar on a fumbled punt.
Willamette and Occidental both are 1-1 on the season.
GEORGE FOX 26, POMONA-PITZER 15: The Bruins celebrated homecoming with their first win of the season, building a 26-7 lead in the fourth quarter and holding on for the win.
The George Fox defense forced four turnovers and also had a first-quarter safety to open the scoring.
The Bruins also got an 87-yard punt return for a score by Anthony Garcia and a 27-yard interception return by Justin Montijo.
The only scores by the George Fox offense were a field goal by Jason Santoni and a 23-yard run by Jaden Sheffey.
The turnovers made the difference as the Bruins won despite Pomona-Pitzer having a 405-265 advantage in total yardage.
LEWIS & CLARK 44, WHITTIER 41: The Pioneers beat the Poets for their first win of the season, rallying from a 21-3 deficit in their home opener.
Caden Voges connected with Aiden Verba-Hamilton on a 49-yard touchdown pass with 1:50 to go for the winning score. It was their third touchdown connection of the game. Voges passed for 237 yards, completing 17 of 24 attempts. Verba-Hamilton had six catches for 140 yards.
Michael Abraham had three touchdown runs for Lewis & Clark and ran for 139 yards.
REDLANDS 27, LINFIELD 19: Redlands got its first win over Linfield in nine tries, building a 17-6 halftime lead and staying in front in the second half.
Linfield quarterback Wyatt Smith threw for 273 yards and a 55-yard touchdown pass to Colton Smith, but also threw two interceptions and was sacked three times.
Linfield, which fell to 1-1, is off next week and opens Northwest Conference play on Oct. 5 at Pacific.
CAL LUTHERAN 45, PACIFIC 28: The Boxers fell to 0-3 when they fell into a 45-7 hole before scoring the final three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Cesar De Leon had a school-record six touchdown passes for the Kingsmen, who are 1-1.
Kash Taylor rushed for 96 yards and two scores for the Boxers. Pacific quarterback Nick Bower passed for 132 yards, including an 88-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Williams.
WESTERN OREGON 42, AZUSA PACIFIC 36: The Wolves got a wild win in their Great Northwest Athletic Conference opener at Azusa, Calif., on Saturday.
Omari Land had three touchdown runs and Ty Currie had a pair of touchdown passes for Western Oregon in the win.
Land, Nico Jackson and Currie all rushed for more than 100 yards in the win. Currie also passed for 118 yards and the TD passes to Marquis Sampson and Justice Murphy.
Western Oregon got its first win of the season.
MONTANA TECH 17, SOUTHERN OREGON 14: The Raiders fell to 0-4 when the Diggers beat them at Butte, Mont.
Montana Tech, which improved to 2-1, limited the Raiders to just 231 yards of total offense, their lowest total ever in a Frontier Conference game.
The Raiders got their first score on a 20-yard pass from Wyatt Hutchinson to Addison Whitham in the first quarter. Hutchinson later connected with Jordan Suell for a third-quarter score.