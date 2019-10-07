Western Oregon University has built a three-game win streak in football, including topping Simon Fraser 51-14 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game at Monmouth on Saturday.
Tye Currie passed for 226 yards and three scores for Western Oregon, which scored the first 44 points of the game.
Nico Jackson added a pair of touchdowns on the ground and Andrew Valladares ran for 105 yards including a 69-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Currie’s longest touchdown pass was 90 yards to Omari Land.
Western Oregon improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in GNAC play. Simon Fraser is winless for the season. The Wolves travel to Texas A&M-Kingsville this weekend.
LINFIELD 52, PACIFIC 14: The Wildcats opened the Northwest Conference season with a dominant road win over the Boxers at Forest Grove.
Linfield scored the first 24 points and led 38-7 heading to the fourth quarter.
Linfield quarterback Wyatt Smith had four touchdown passes, three to Keegan Weiss. Artie Johnson added a pair of touchdown runs while rushing for a career-best 98 yards.
The Wildcats improved to 3-1 overall on the season.
Kenyon Harris had a pair of touchdown passes for Pacific, which is still seeking its first win.
LEWIS & CLARK 28, PACIFIC LUTHERAN 14: The Pioneers rolled up 405 yards of total offense to win their Northwest Conference opener on the road in Puyallup, Wash.
Lewis & Clark beat Pacific Lutheran for the first time since 2011 and got their first win over a league foe other than Willamette for the first time since 2013.
The Lutes took a 14-13 lead on an interception return for a touchdown by Cody Barnett on the first play of the second half, but the Pioneers scored the final 14 points to earn the win.
Caden Voges passed for 247 yards and two touchdowns for the Pioneers, including the go-ahead score on a 10-yard strike to Dallas Garreaud late in the third quarter. Michael Abraham had a pair of touchdown runs in the win.
Lewis & Clark improved to 2-1 on the season. Pacific Lutheran is 1-2.
PUGET SOUND 24, GEORGE FOX 23: The Loggers edged the Bruins in overtime in the Northwest Conference opener for the two schools at Tacoma, Wash.
Alex Everett forced overtime with a 20-yard field goal on the final play of regulation for Puget Sound. The Loggers then had the first possession of overtime and scored on a 1-yard run by Silas Washington.
George Fox quarterback Jaden Sheffey connected with Leon Johnson III on a 9-yard pass on the Bruins’ possession, but George Fox missed the extra point and Puget Sound was able to celebrate a homecoming win.
Sheffey had two touchdown passes and a touchdown run for the Bruins.
George Fox fell to 1-3 overall on the season. Puget Sound is 3-1.
WHITWORTH 82, WILLAMETTE 7: The Pirates ran all over the visiting Bearcats in the Northwest Conference opener for the two teams at Spokane, Wash.
The highlight for the Bearcats was the seventh touchdown reception of the season for Jordan Jenkins, who caught a 19-yard TD pass from Mathew Castaneda in the final moments of the first half. That trimmed Whitworth’s lead to 31-7, but the second half was all Pirates.
Connor Johnson had four touchdown passes and Leif Ericksen two more for the Pirates, who improved to 2-1 overall. Willamette fell to 1-2.