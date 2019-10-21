Western Oregon University’s four-game football win streak came to an end Saturday in a wild 42-41 overtime loss to visiting Central Washington at Monmouth.
The Wolves led by 14 points entering the final quarter, but couldn’t hold on. Central Washington got the tying score with just under a minute to go in regulation.
After the Wildcats scored on their possession in overtime, Western Oregon got a touchdown pass from Ty Currie to Evander Willingham. The Wolves went for two and the win, but the attempt failed.
Currie passed for 242 yards and four touchdowns and also had a 44-yard touchdown run, but he also threw three interceptions.
Omari Land rushed for 103 yards for Western Oregon. Willingham caught two of the touchdown passes and Jarren Ford had a 70-yard TD catch.
Central Washington quarterback Christian Moore passed for 332 yards and four scores, with two interceptions. The Wolves fell to 3-1 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and 4-3 overall. Central Washington is 2-1 and 3-4.
Western Oregon next hosts Midwestern State of Texas this coming Saturday.
LINFIELD 70, WILLAMETTE 0: The Wildcats gained just more than 700 yards of total offense while shutting out the Bearcats at McMinnville on Saturday.
Linfield improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Northwest Conference. Willamette is 1-4 and 0-3.
Wyatt Smith had six touchdown passes and a touchdown run for the Wildcats and Keegan Weiss and Colton Smith each caught two TD passes. Backup quarterbacks Clark Hazlett and Colby Iverson each had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass.
WHITWORTH 19, GEORGE FOX 14: The Pirates beat the visiting Bruins in Spokane, Wash.
Jaden Sheffey threw touchdown passes to Leon Johnson III and Justin Trimble II (the latter for 75 yards) for George Fox, but Whitworth’s Jamaal Edwards intercepted a pass in the end zone on the final play to secure the win for the Pirates.
George Fox fell to 1-2 in Northwest Conference play and 2-4 overall. Whitworth is 4-1 overall and 3-0 in league play.
PACIFIC 56, LEWIS & CLARK 28: The Boxers celebrated homecoming with a win over the visiting Pioneers, improving to 2-1 in the Northwest Conference.
Pacific quarterback Kenyon Harris completed 33 of 39 passes for 403 yards and three scores and also had two rushing touchdowns in the win. It was his first career 400-yard passing game. Ty Hargis and Kyle Hern each had more than 100 receiving yards and Joshua Harris rushed for 146 yards and three scores.
Caden Voges passed for 238 yards and three scores in the loss for Lewis & Clark. Aida Verba-Hamilton had two of the TD catches.
Lewis & Clark is 1-2 in league play and 2-3 overall. Pacific is 2-4 on the season.
SOUTHERN OREGON 31, EASTERN OREGON 25: The Raiders avenged an earlier defeat to the Mountaineers in La Grande for their third straight win.
Southern Oregon won despite four turnovers and a safety and their lowest yardage total in a win (261) since 2011. The Raiders improved to 3-3 in Frontier Conference play and 3-4 overall, while Eastern Oregon fell to 2-4 in league and 2-5 overall.
Wyatt Hutchinson had two TD passes and a scoring run for Southern Oregon. Kai Quinn had two TD runs for Eastern Oregon.