The Southern Oregon University football team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, falling to host Rocky Mountain 34-21 in Billings, Mont.
The Raiders, ranked No. 2 in last week’s NAIA poll, had not lost at Frontier Conference game since 2016, winning 14 in row. SOU fell to 4-1 and dropped into a tie for first place with Montana Western heading into Saturday’s homecoming game against Eastern Oregon.
Wyatt Hutchinson passed for a season-best 310 yards for the Raiders, including a touchdown pass to Rey Vega. Vega also had a pair of touchdown runs in the second quarter, the latter tying the game at 14 before Rocky Mountain scored 17 points in a row in the third quarter to take the lead for good.
EASTERN OREGON 58, MONTANA STATE-NORTHERN 24: The Mountaineers exploded for 21 points in the second quarter and 23 more in the third, building a 51-10 lead on the way to the win in Havre, Mont.
Kai Quinn had three touchdown passes and a touchdown run and Victor Dias ran for two scores in the win for Eastern Oregon. Quinn passed for 330 yards and Dias ran for 132, including a 73-yard touchdown.
The Mountaineers improved to 3-2 in Frontier Conference play.
WESTERN OREGON 13, TEXAS A&M KINGSVILLE 7: The Wolves traveled to Kingsville, Texas, and picked up their third straight win.
Adrian Saldana set a school and Great Northwest Athletic Conference record with a 55-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Western Oregon’s previous best had been 53 yards and the previous conference record was 54 yards.
Saldana had two field goals and the Wolves also got a touchdown pass from Ty Curry to Anthony Bradley.
LINFIELD 59, WILLAMETTE 0: The Wildcats, with a rare losing record through three games, pounded the visiting Bearcats to improve to 1-1 in Northwest Conference play and 2-2 overall.
Artie Johnson ran for three touchdowns and Tala Taeupa rushed for two more as the Wildcats rolled up 530 yards of total offense, 316 on the ground.
Linfield scored its most points in the history of the rivalry, which started in 1902 and has included 91 meetings.
PACIFIC LUTHERAN 30, PACIFIC 23: The Lutes rallied from a 17-6 deficit to beat the visiting Boxers, leaving both teams at 1-1 in Northwest Conference play.
Josh Harris had a pair of touchdown runs and JT Greenough had a 60-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Williams in the loss for Pacific.
Pacific had a 482-357 advantage in total yardage, but also turned the ball over three times.
WHITWORTH 38, GEORGE FOX 14: Unbeaten Whitworth, which had moved into the rankings at No. 24 with their win over Linfield last week, scored 24 straight points in the second quarter and went on to beat the host Bruins, spoiling homecoming weekend in Newberg.
Jack Taylor passed for 174 yards and a touchdown in the loss for George Fox, which fell to 0-2 in Northwest Conference play.
PUGET SOUND 34, LEWIS & CLARK 22: The Loggers stormed from behind and spoiled the Pioneers’ homecoming and ended their two-game winning streak.
Heisman Hosoda broke a Lewis & Clark school record with 17 receptions, including touchdown catches of 31 and 49 yards in the first half, the latter giving the Pioneers a 20-0 lead. He finished with 162 total receiving yards.
Puget Sound improved to 2-0 in Northwest Conference play and Lewis & Clark fell to 1-1.