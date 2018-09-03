The Southern Oregon University football team opened the season Saturday with a 32-13 win at Frontier Conference rival Eastern Oregon.
The Raiders struggled through their first six possessions before scoring 29 straight points to reverse a 10-0 deficit.
The first score, a 2-yard run by Wyatt Hutchinson, came on the final play of the first half. Before Eastern Oregon scored again, Hutchinson had another touchdown run, Ray Vega had scored on a 53-yard run, Marcus Montana had a field goal and Devvon Gage had a 55-yard score off an Eastern Oregon fumble.
Hutchinson also passed for 163 yards for the Raiders.
Eastern Oregon, which fell to 1-1 on the season, got its lone touchdown on a pass from Kai Quinn to Brenden Kelly.
ANGELO STATE 24, WESTERN OREGON 17: The Wolves fell in their home opener when Angelo State scored with 52 seconds to go.
Western Oregon had gone in front 17-16 on a touchdown pass from Ty Currie to Thomas Wright with 1:46 to go in the game. But the Rams of San Angelo, Texas drove the field and got the winning score on a 16-yard pass from Charlie Otherham to Lawson Ayo.
Currie had two touchdown passes, but also three interceptions in the loss.
REDLANDS 20, GEORGE FOX 12: Jack Taylor passed for 248 yards to lead the Bruins in their opener, including a 63-yard touchdown to James Nguyen, and Wesley Riddell had a touchdown run for George Fox.
But Redlands jumped out to a 20-6 lead and held on for the win.
CHAPMAN 36, PACIFIC 6: The Boxers fell into a 21-0 halftime hole in the season opener at Chapman and never recovered.
Pacific’s touchdown came on a 31-yard pass from JT Greenough to Hayden Von Almen in the third quarter.
Chapman held Pacific to minus 1 yard rushing and had 436 total yards of its own. Ian Fieber passed for five touchdowns for the Panthers.
SIMON FRASER 54, WILLAMETTE 7: The Bearcats traveled north of the border to Burnaby, British Columbia, but fell to host Simon Fraser, an NCAA Division II team (Willamette is a Division III squad).
Quarterback Matthew Castaneda scored the only touchdown for the Bearcats in the third quarter, after Simon Fraser took a 35-0 halftime lead.
Bandon graduate Trae Dyer and Marshfield graduate Corey Shaffer both played for George Fox.