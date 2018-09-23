The Southern Oregon University football team turned in its first shutout in 15 years Saturday, blanking Carroll 27-0 in a game at Helena, Mont.
The Raiders held the Saints to just 50 yards in the first half while building up a 20-0 lead and improved to 4-0 on the season. They are ranked No. 3 in NAIA and now have a bye week before a trip to No. 23 Rocky Mountain.
Southern Oregon hadn’t had a shutout since a win over Montana State-Northern in 2003 and limited the Saints to 199 total yards the second-lowest total ever for the Raiders in a Frontier Conference game.
Wyatt Hutchinson passed for 194 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders.
Eastern Oregon 54, Montana Western 51, 3 OT: The Mountaineers survived at home after Montana Western scored 28 fourth-quarter points to force overtime, handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.
Eastern Oregon, which improved to 2-2 on the Frontier Conference season, led 41-13 after Kai Quinn’s third touchdown pass of the game, to TJ Hancock late in the third quarter.
But Jon Jund had a pair of touchdown passes to Walker McKitrick, sandwiched around a pair of defensive scores on an interception return and fumble return to rally for overtime. McKitrick had three touchdowns in all and Jund passed for 390 yards.
Brenden Kelly had 10 catches for 265 yards for Eastern Oregon and Quinn passed for 430 yards — the second most in school history — and four touchdowns. After both teams kicked field goals in the first overtime, Quinn had a touchdown run in the second to force the third extra session. There EOU’s Nathan Harden hit a 39-yard field goal and teammate Zach Lacey blocked a potential game-tying effort for the Bulldogs to end the game.
Western Oregon 38, Humboldt State 13: The Wolves got their first win of the season, shutting out the host Lumberjacks for the first three quarters in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game at Arcata, Calif.
Western Oregon held Humboldt State to just 77 yards in the first half. The Wolves led 38-0 before Humboldt got all its points in the final quarter.
Tye Curry had four touchdown passes for Western Oregon — two to Tyjuan Prince — and also ran for a score.