The Southern Oregon University football team improved to 3-0 on the season by pulling away from Montana Tech over the final three quarters for a 44-12 win at Ashland on Saturday.
Montana Tech, which was No. 3 in the most recent NAIA coaches poll, suffered its first Frontier Conference lost, falling to 2-1.
The teams were tied at 3 entering the second quarter, but No. 3 Southern Oregon put on a burst to win.
By the end of the game, five different Southern Oregon players had scored touchdowns and Marcus Montana had nailed three field goals.
AZUSA PACIFIC 28, WESTERN OREGON 17: The Wolves lost their third straight game when Azusa Pacific scored 14 straight points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 17-14 deficit.
Ty Currie had a pair of touchdown passes for Western Oregon, both to Tyjuan Prince. Currie threw for 198 yards and Omari Land rushed for 130 for the Wolves.
Azusa Pacific stayed perfect at 3-0 and improved to 2-0 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
LINFIELD 13, REDLANDS 0: The Wildcats bounced back from a loss to Carroll in their season opener to shut out visiting Redlands on Saturday.
Willy Wayne hit a pair of field goals for Linfield and Wyatt Smith connected with Max Novak on a 17-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Linfield’s defense limited Redlands to just 199 total yards. Redlands suffered its first loss, falling to 2-1.
PACIFIC 21, CAL LUTHERAN 16: The Boxers jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and went on to get their first win of the season.
Josh Harris scored on a 25-yard run and Chase Hoffman returned a punt 48 yards for a score in the first quarter. Harris later hit Jack Lopez with a third-quarter touchdown pass.
Pacific won despite being out-gained 288-176 in total yardage.
GEORGE FOX 40, POMONA-PITZER 6: The Bruins dominated the Sagehens at Claremont, Calif., on Saturday, improving to 2-1 on the season.
Quarterback Jaden Shelley had three touchdown runs and also went 6-for-8 passing for 95 yards for George Fox and Daniel Campos scored on an interception return. Wesley Riddell and Josh Kibbey each added touchdown runs.
WILLAMETTE 25, OCCIDENTAL 6: The Bearcats got their first win of the season as Matthew Castaneda passed for a career high 314 yards.
Castaneda had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run for Willamette and KayLin Stirton became the first woman to kick a field goal for Willamette.
The Bearcats snapped a 12-game losing streak with the victory.
LEWIS & CLARK 46, WHITTIER 27: The Pioneers got their first win of the season, rolling up more than 500 yards of total offense.
Michael Abraham rushed for 198 yards in the win and Caden Voges passed for 257. Voges had three touchdown passes — all to different players — and also had a touchdown run. Abraham had three rushing touchdowns, including one for 76 yards.