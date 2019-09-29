Southern Oregon University rallied in the fourth quarter to edge visiting Carroll 29-28 for the Raiders’ first win of the season.
Southern Oregon trailed 14-3 at halftime and 28-9 in the third quarter before starting its comeback.
Sophomore Chase Knutz, making his first start in place of injured quarterback Wyatt Hutchinson, had three touchdown passes, including the game-winner to Christian Graney from 15 yards out with 44 seconds to go in the game.
Knutz passed for 220 yards and also had touchdown passes to Parker Randle and Hykeem Massey.
The Raiders improved to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the Frontier Conference, Carroll is 2-2 in league play.
The game was played in conditions including rain and sleet at Ashland.
You have free articles remaining.
MONTANA WESTERN 49, EASTERN OREGON 10: The Mountaineers fell to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in Frontier Conference play when they fell to the No. 19 and unbeaten Bulldogs.
Montana Western scored the first three touchdowns and opened a 21-3 halftime lead. After Kai Quinn connected with Phoenix Millhollen on a 27-yard touchdown pass to pull the Moutaineers with 21-10, the Bulldogs scored the last four touchdowns.
Jon Jund had four touchdown passes and a touchdown run for Montana Western, which also got touchdowns on punt and interception returns.
WESTERN OREGON 36, CENTRAL WASHINGTON 26: The Wolves won at Ellensburg, Wash., for the first time since 1998, coming from 26-23 down in the fourth quarter to beat the host Wildcats.
Western Oregon quarterback Ty Currie scored both fourth-quarter touchdowns on running plays and finished the game with three rushing touchdowns as well as scoring passes of 50 yards to Thomas Wright and 4 yards to Marquise Sampson.
Currie also rushed for 62 yards, while Omari Land gained 171 yards and Nico Jackson 93 on the ground for the Wolves, who are 2-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play and 2-2 overall. Central Washington fell to 0-1 and 1-3.