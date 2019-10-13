The Southern Oregon University football team got its second straight win after an 0-4 start, beating visiting Rocky Mountain 21-14 at Ashland on Saturday.
Hykeem Massey scored on 5-yard run with 1:12 to go in the game to put the Raiders up and Noah Johnson broke up a pass in the end zone as time expired to secure the win.
Wyatt Hutchinson had a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, to give the Raiders an early 14-0 lead, one to Parker Randle for 28 yards and the other to Christian Graney for 31 yards.
Southern Oregon is now 2-3 in Frontier Conference play. Rocky Mountain fell to 1-4 in league play and 2-4 overall.
EASTERN OREGON 45, MONTANA STATE-NORTHERN 7: The Mountaineers celebrated homecoming with a big win.
Running back Victor Dias had two touchdown runs and a touchdown pass to Phoenix Millholen. Kai Quinn also had a touchdown pass, to Connor Falk, and Kaler Moore had a touchdown run. Quinn completed 24 of 34 passes for 257 yards in the win. He also rushed for 113 yards and Dias rushed for 76.
Eastern Oregon improved to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the Frontier Conference. Montana State-Northern fell to 0-5 in league play and 1-5 overall.
WESTERN OREGON 26, TEXAS A&M-KINGSVILLE 14: The Wolves got their fourth straight win, going on the road to Texas for the nonleague win.
Western Oregon quarterback Kai Quinn had three touchdown runs as the Wolves rallied from a 14-7 halftime deficit by shutting out the Javelinas in the second half. One of the two scores Western Oregon gave up was on a blocked field goal return. The Wolves gave up just 233 yards in the game.
Currie ran for 100 yards and passed for 183 and Omari Land rushed for 101 yards and scored the other touchdown or Western Oregon, which improved to 4-2 overall. Texas A&M-Kingsville is 1-5.
LINFIELD 77, PUGET SOUND 22: The Wildcats dominated the Loggers at McMinnville on Saturday, building up a 35-0 lead and cruising to the win.
Wyatt Smith threw eight touchdown passes in the win and backup Clark Hazlett also had a touchdown pass.
Keaton Wood had three of the touchdown receptions and Keegan Weiss and Colton Smith caught two each. Smith completed 23 of his 29 attempts for 357 yards and Hazlett connected on all five of his for 92 more yards. The Wildcats finished with just under 600 yards of total offense.
Linfield improved to 2-0 in Northwest Conference Play and 4-1 overall. Puget Sound is 1-1 in league and 2-2 overall.
PACIFIC 59, WILLAMETTE 14: The Boxers got their first win of the season, topping the Bearcats in Salem on Saturday.
Kenyon Harris passed for 278 yards and two scores and also had a touchdown run for the Boxers. Josh Harris rushed for 106 yards and two scores and Kash Taylor also had two TD runs.
Matthew Castaneda passed for 254 yards and two scores for Willamette. Max Andersen and Jordan Jenkins each had more than 100 yards receiving and a touchdown catch for the Bearcats.
Pacific is 1-4 overall and 1-1 in Northwest Conference play. Willamette is 1-3 and 0-2.
GEORGE FOX 37, PACIFIC LUTHERAN 14: The Bruins picked up their first Northwest Conference win by outscoring the Lutes 23-0 in the second half.
Jaden Sheffey had three touchdown passes and two scoring runs for George Fox in the win. Two of the scoring passes went to Leon Johnson III, who had 154 receiving yards. Justin Trimble II had 111 receiving yards and a score.
The Bruins are 1-1 in league play and 2-3 overall. Pacific Lutheran is 1-3 overall and 1-1 in league.
WHITWORTH 68, LEWIS & CLARK 30: The Pirates forced six turnovers to spoil a record-setting day for Lewis & Clark receiver Aidan Verba-Hamilton at Portland.
Verba-Hamilton had nine catches for a school-record 331 yards receiving and also scored two touchdowns for Lewis & Clark.
But the Pioneers couldn’t keep up as Whitworth scored 35 points in a row at one point. That surge included a 91-yard pass from Leif Ericksen to Brayden Corona, one of four TD passes in the game for Ericksen.
Caden Voges threw for more than 400 yards for the first time in his career for Lewis & Clark, finishing with 408, but also threw interceptions for two of the turnovers.
Lewis & Clark is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in Northwest Conference play. Whitworth is 3-1 overall and 2-0 in league play.