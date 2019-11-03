George Fox and Puget Sound lit up the scoreboard in Forest Grove on Saturday, combining for 115 points and 1,416 yards of total offense as the Boxers beat the visiting Loggers 60-55 in a Northwest Conference game.
The numbers were staggering, including a total of 17 touchdowns, 61 first downs (and 186 penalty yards).
Pacific quarterback Kenyon Harris went 26-for-33 passing for 411 yards and four touchdowns and also had a rushing touchdown. Running back Josh Harris had 37 carries for 238 yards and four more scores.
Kyle Kern had 10 catches for 170 yards and two scores and Ty Hargis had nine catches for 116 yards and a score for the Boxers. Kobe Williams also had a receiving touchdown.
Puget Sound quarterback Murdock Rutledge completed 31 or 68 passes for 581 yards and three touchdowns, but also was intercepted once. Duncan Varela had four touchdowns on the ground while rushing for 84 yards.
AJ Johnson caught 16 passes for 280 yards, including two touchdowns, for the Loggers.
Pacific improved to 3-5 overall and 3-2 in Northwest Conference play. Puget Sound is 5-3 and 3-2.
Starting late in the first quarter, the teams combined for eight straight touchdown drives. But Pacfic forced three straight punts in the third quarter as it turned a 35-34 halftime deficit into a 47-35 lead, and held on for the victory.
LINFIELD 54, LEWIS & CLARK 7: The Wildcats got another big game by quarterback Wyatt Smith, who passed for 399 yards and six scores in the win over the Pioneers at McMinnville.
Keegan Weiss was on the receiving end of two of the touchdowns while Artie Johnson, Keaton Wood, Colton Smith and Chase Lydig also had touchdown receptions as Linfield improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the Northwest Conference.
Lewis & Clark, which fell to 2-3 in league play and 3-4 overall, got its touchdown on a run by Michael Abraham in the third quarter, when Linfield led 34-0.
GEORGE FOX 61, WILLAMETTE 13: The Bruins rolled to a 40-0 halftime lead and cruised to the win over the Bearcats in Salem.
It was the first road win of the year for George Fox, which improved to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in Northwest Conference play.
Jaden Sheffey opened the scoring with a touchdown run and later had two TD passes to Leon Johnson III for the Bruins. Anthony Garcia returned a punt for a touchdown and Ethan Kassebaum had two rushing touchdowns while Josiah Smith, Joshua Camacho and Faufano Autele all also had touchdown runs.
Willamette, which fell to 0-5 in league play and 2-6 overall, got a touchdown pass from Aidan Kuykendall to Max Andersen and a touchdown run by Dylan Sparks.
WESTERN OREGON 45, SIMON FRASER 14: The Wolves improved to 4-1 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play and 6-3 overall, forcing four turnovers to win at Burnaby, British Columbia.
Western Oregon returned two fumbles for touchdowns, the second giving the Wolves a 35-7 lead in the third quarter.
Quarterback Ty Currie, Nico Jackson and Omari Land all had rushing touchdowns for Western Oregon and Currie also had a touchdown pass to Thomas Wright. Joey Sinclair and EJ Haag had fumble returns for touchdowns.
Derek Parnell and Curtis Anderson had interceptions.
Simon Fraser is 1-8 overall and 1-4 in GNAC play.
MONTANA TECH 28, SOUTHERN OREGON 14: Montana Tech won at Ashland, taking advantage of four turnovers by the Raiders, who are down to their third quarterback because of injuries.
Sophomore Trent Banner, who was recruited to SOU as a quarterback, but had transitioned to running back, completed 18 of 39 passes for 304 yards, including a pair of touchdown passes to Jordan Suell, but it wasn’t enough for the Raiders. Southern Oregon fell to 3-5 in the Frontier Conference and 3-6 overall.
Montana Tech, which improved to 6-2 in Frontier Conference play, got two touchdown runs by Tyler Folkes and two touchdown passes from Jet Campbell to Trevor Hoffman.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO 24, EASTERN OREGON 17: The Mountaineers nearly pulled off an upset of the unbeaten and sixth-ranked Yotes at home, but College of Idaho overcame a 14-7 halftime deficit to win at La Grande.
Eastern Oregon took the halftime lead when Kai Quinn connected with Cade Reed on a 95-yard touchdown on the first play after College of Idaho’s first score late in the second quarter. Victor Dias also had a touchdown run for the Mountaineers.
Nick Calzaretta had two touchdown runs for the Yotes, who improved to 8-0 in Frontier Conference play. Eastern Oregon is 2-7 in league play and 2-8 overall.