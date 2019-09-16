Linfield traveled across the country to New Jersey and beat Rowan 35-14 in the Wildcats’ football season opener on Saturday.
Wyatt Smith passed for 283 yards and four touchdowns, two to Keegan Weiss, in the win.
The Owls tied the game at 14 midway through the third quarter, but Linfield scored the final 21 points, with Smith connecting for touchdowns with Jacob Calo, Keaton Wood and Weiss.
The only other meeting between the teams was in the 2004 NCAA Division III semifinals, a game also won by Linfield. The Wildcats head to Southern California to face Redlands this coming weekend.
DUBUQUE 37, PACIFIC 26: A second-half comeback came up short for the Boxers as Pacific fell to 0-2 in the game at Iowa.
Josh Harris rushed for 119 yards and two scores in the loss and Nick Bower had a pair of touchdown passes in the loss for Pacific, which will be on the road again this weekend to face Cal Lutheran in its final nonleague game.
ALFRED 15, GEORGE FOX 14: The Bruins came up just short in a game at New York when the Saxons got the winning touchdown on a run by Will Coats five minutes into the fourth quarter.
George Fox, which fell to 0-2, had touchdown runs by Ethan Kassebaum in the second quarter and Anthony Garcia Hoffman in the third, one play after an interception by Austin Brockamp gave the Bruins great field position at Alfred’s 12-yard line.
The Bruins host Ponoma-Pitzer for homecoming this coming Saturday in Newberg.
LA VERNE 43, WILLAMETTE 33: Kyla Gordon became the third woman to kick for Willamette and score in a game when she converted three of her five extra point attempts, but the Bearcats came up short against the Leopards in La Verne, Calif.
Mathew Castaneda threw for five touchdowns for the Bearcats, passing for 270 total yards. Castaneda also ran for 80 yards in the game. Jordan Jenkins was on the receiving end of three of the touchdown passes.
Gordon graduated from West Salem High School.
Liz Heaston (Thompson) was the first woman to play for a four-year university when she kicked two extra points against Linfield in 1997 for Willamette. KayLyn Stirton kicked for the Bearcats in 2017 and 2018.
Willamette plays its home opener next Saturday against Occidental College.
POMONA-PITZER 20, LEWIS & CLARK 0: The Pioneers were shut out in their season opener at Claremont, Calif., on Saturday.
Lewis & Clark had two interceptions in the game, but couldn’t convert either into points. They did hold the Sagehens to just three points in the second half, but only managed 168 yards of offense.
The Pioneers host Whittier in their home opener this weekend.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO 41, SOUTHERN OREGON 38: The Raiders fell to 0-3 on the season with the loss to the No. 15 Yotes in Caldwell, Idaho.
Wyatt Hutchinson passed for 351 yards and a touchdown and ran for 97 yards and two more scores for Southern Oregon, which is 0-2 in the Frontier Conference.
Michael Chisley gave the Raiders a 14-7 lead with a 55-yard interception return, but College of Idaho scored 34 of the next 44 points to build a big advantage. Southern Oregon made the final score close with two touchdowns in the final 25 seconds.
MONTANA TECH 35, EASTERN OREGON 10: The Orediggers scored the first 21 points and cruised to the win in La Grande.
Jed Fike had three touchdown runs for Montana Tech, which is 1-1 overall and in Frontier Conference play. Eastern Oregon fell to 1-2 in league play and overall.
TEXAS A&M COMMERCE 34, WESTERN OREGON 27: The No. 12 Lions scored the final 14 points to escape Monmouth with a win over the host Wolves.
Tye Curry passed for 226 yards and a score and also ran for a touchdown for Western Oregon.
E.J. Thompson had three touchdown runs for the Lions, including the game-winner from 5 yards out with 5:59 to go. The Lions improved to 2-0 while Western Oregon is 0-2.