Linfield capped off a perfect season in the Northwest Conference by holding off visiting George Fox 24-17 on Saturday and now is preparing for an NCAA Division III playoffs opener against Chapman College this coming weekend.
Wyatt Smith passed for 376 yards and two scores as Linfield finished the regular season 8-1 and 7-0 in league play. Smith’s first touchdown, to Keegan Weiss, gave Linfield a 17-3 lead in the second quarter and the Wildcats led by at least a touchdown the rest of the way. He later connected with Colton Smith four minutes into the fourth quarter.
George Fox got a touchdown run by Haiden Schaan in the final minute to make the final score closer.
The Bruins finished 5-5 overall and 4-3 in league play.
Linfield will travel to face unbeaten Chapman in Orange, Calif., in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday. The game is scheduled for a noon kickoff.
Chapman beat Redlands, the only team to top Linfield this season, to win the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
WHITWORTH 38, PACIFIC 28: The Pirates scored the final 24 points to overcome a two-touchdown deficit and beat the Boxers in Pacific’s finale on Saturday at Forest Grove.
Pacific finished 4-6 overall and 4-3 in the Northwest Conference. Whitworth was 6-3 and 5-2.
Kenyon Harris had a touchdown run and two touchdown passes as Pacific went up 28-14 with less than two minutes to go in the second quarter.
But Whitworth got a touchdown pass from Leif Ericksen to Nick McGill five seconds before halftime to get momentum and then outscored the Boxers 17-0 in the final two quarters.
Harris passed for 231 yards for Pacific, including touchdown passes to Kobe Williams and Ty Hargis.
PACIFIC LUTHERAN 45, WILLAMETTE 20: Mathew Castaneda connected with Max Andersen on a school-record 95-yard touchdown pass for the Bearcats, but Willamette lost its season finale to the Lutes in Salem.
Willamette finished 2-8 overall and 0-7 in Northwest Conference play. Pacific Lutheran finished 2-7 and 1-6.
Castaneda passed for 334 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in his final game. Andersen caught six passes for 171 yards and two scores to finish a fantastic freshman season that included 10 touchdown receptions, most in the final few games. He averaged more than 18 yards per reception for the season.
LEWIS & CLARK 33, PUGET SOUND 21: The Pioneers finished the season on a winning note, outscoring the Loggers 26-7 in the second half to win at Portland on Saturday.
Lewis & Clark finished 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the Northwest Conference. Puget Sound finished 6-4. The Pioneers had their most wins since 2012 and denied Puget Sound at least seven wins for the first time since 2006. The Loggers were 4-3 in the Northwest Conference.
Michael Abraham had two touchdown runs and ran for 127 yards for the Pioneers in the win, while Zondre Faraj-Washington ran for 131 yards and a score. AJ Johnson caught three touchdown passes from Murdock Rutledge in the loss for Puget Sound.
EASTERN NEW MEXICO 35, WESTERN OREGON 27: The Wolves weren’t able to complete a second-half comeback against the visiting Greyhounds in Western Oregon’s season finale at Monmouth.
Both teams finished 7-4 on the season.
Western Oregon quarterback Ty Currie passed for 257 yards and a score and rushed for 56 yards and another score. His 11 rushing touchdowns tied the single-season school record since Western Oregon moved up to Division II in 2000.
MONTANA WESTERN 69, SOUTHERN OREGON 29: The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on 10 of their 13 possessions to beat the Raiders in the season finale for both schools. Quarterback Jon Jund had five touchdown passes and ran for two more for Montana Western.
The Raiders finished the season 4-7 overall and 4-6 in the Frontier Conference. The Bulldogs were 7-3 overall and in league play. Wyatt Hutchinson had three touchdown passes while completing 24 of 42 passes in the loss. Michael Chisley had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Southern Oregon.
Nate Simkins caught three of the touchdown passes from Jund.
EASTERN OREGON 28, CARROLL 26: The Mountaineers finished their season with a win at home, stopping a two-point conversion with eight seconds to go to preserve the victory.
Eastern Oregon finished 4-7 overall and 4-6 in the Frontier Conference. Carroll finished 6-4 in league and overall.
Kai Quinn had two touchdown passes for the Mountaineers and Kaler Moore had two touchdown runs.
The biggest play was by the defense, though. After Devin Bridgewater had a touchdown pass to Joe Farris to pull Carroll within two points, he was unable to find an open receiver on the conversion attempt and the pass fell incomplete.
Eastern Oregon also came up with a goal-line stand earlier in the quarter.