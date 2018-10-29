Linfield beat visiting Pacific Lutheran 41-7 on Saturday to clinch its 63rd consecutive winning season.
The Wildcats, who at one point this year were 1-2, improved to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in Northwest Conference play. The Lutes are 3-4 overall and 2-3 in league.
Chidubem Nnoli rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns for Linfield and Wyatt Smith had a pair of touchdown passes in the win.
WHITWORTH 37, PACIFIC 19: The No. 14 Pirates stayed perfect in Northwest Conference play with their win at Spokane, improving to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in league play. Pacific fell to 4-4 and 3-2.
The Boxers led 16-7 in the second quarter after JT Greenough’s second touchdown pass, but it was all Whitworth after that. Whitworth won despite Pacific having a 378-350 advantage in total offense and time of possession, holding the ball for nearly 40 of the 60 minutes.
GEORGE FOX 17, LEWIS & CLARK 0: The Bruins shut out the host Pioneers in Portland, improving to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in Northwest Conference play. The Pioneers fell to 2-5 and 1-4.
Anthony Garcia and Jaden Sheffey had touchdown runs in the second half for the Bruins after they were held to a single field goal in the first half.
PUGET SOUND 42, WILLAMETTE 28: The Bearcats had a big day on offense but couldn’t keep up on the scoreboard, falling to the Loggers in Salem.
Puget Sound improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Northwest Conference play while Willamette fell to 1-6 and 0-5. The Bearcats amassed 512 yards, but Puget Sound had 585.
Matthew Castanedo threw for a career-high 390 yards and three scores for Willamette. His 60 passing attempts set a new school record.
MONTANA TECH 38, SOUTHERN OREGON 31, OT: The Raiders suffered their fourth straight loss, coming up short after forcing overtime with a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback.
Montana Tech lad 24-7 heading to the fourth but the Raiders rallied to take the lead with 24 straight points before the Orediggers tied the game in the final minute and won it in overtime. Jet Campbell threw a touchdown pass to Trevor Hoffman in the extra session and Montana Tech had two sacks to secure the win. Campbell and Hoffman also connected on the tying touchdown with 29 seconds to go in regulation. Wyatt Hutchinson had two touchdown passes for the Raiders.
Both teams are now 4-4 in Frontier Conference play.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO 48, EASTERN OREGON 24: Brenden Kelly set an Eastern Oregon record with 281 receiving yards but the Mountaineers fell to the Yotes in Caldwell, Idaho.
College of Idaho amassed 612 total yards to improve to 4-4 in Frontier Conference play while Eastern Oregon fell to 5-3.
Kelly’s big day included touchdown receptions of 82 and 53 yards on passes from Kai Quinn.
AZUSA PACIFIC 7, WESTERN OREGON 6: The Wolves just missed a win at Glendora, Calif., when the Cougars scored a touchdown on a 9-yard pass from Tyrone Williams Jr. to Weston Carr with 17 seconds to go.
Western Oregon got two field goals from Adrian Saldana, but fell to 3-4 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play. Azusa Pacific improved to 5-1.
The game was the lowest-scoring contest in the NCAA era for Western Oregon.