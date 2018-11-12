Linfield finished its regular-season with a dominant 50-7 win over Pacific on Saturday in the Northwest Conference finale, but was not selected for the NCAA Division III playoffs, snapping a streak of nine straight years in the postseason.
The Wildcats finished 6-1 in league play and 7-2 overall, but were hurt by their nonleague loss to NAIA Carroll College early in the season. Linfield also lost on the road to Northwest Conference champion Whitworth, but was passed up for the 32-team field. Whitworth will host Claremont-Mudd Scripps in the first round.
In Saturday’s finale, Linfield built a 50-0 halftime lead and cruised, allowing just a fourth-quarter touchdown to the Boxers, who finished 5-5 overall and 4-3 in Northwest Conference play.
Wyatt Smith had four touchdown passes for Linfield and Tyler Sitton and Travis Swanson each scored on very different interception returns — 97 yards for Sitton and 9 yards for Swanson.
WHITWORTH 52, WILLAMETTE 0: The Pirates completed a perfect regular season with their shutout win over the Bearcats, who finished 1-8 overall and 0-7 in Northwest Conference play.
Whitworth built a 45-0 halftime lead in the game at Salem and limited Willamette to just 168 yards of total offense. The Bearcats also went just 1-for-15 on third downs in the game.
GEORGE FOX 62, PUGET SOUND 48: The Bruins broke their school record for points and also set a school record for combined points in a game while winning their season finale at home. The previous single-game record was 58 points against Willamette last fall.
The Bruins finished 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Northwest Conference. Jack Taylor had three touchdown passes in the win and Anthony Garcia had a 92-yard kickoff return for a score. The Bruins intercepted four passes and forced three fumbles. George Fox returned one of the interceptions for a score and also scored on a blocked punt.
PACIFIC LUTHERAN 28, LEWIS & CLARK 14: Lewis & Clark fell in its season finale, finishing the year 1-6 in Northwest Conference play and 2-7 overall. PLU finished 3-4 in league and 4-5 overall.
Pacific Lutheran opened a 21-0 lead and Lewis & Clark was unable to recover. Mike Machado had a touchdown pass for the Pioneers and threw for 206 yards in the loss. Cory Hicks rushed for 81 yards, including a score.
SOUTHERN OREGON 37, MONTANA WESTERN 10: The Raiders finished a roller-coaster season with a win at home over the No. 23 Bulldogs.
Southern Oregon finished 6-4 overall and in the Frontier Conference and denied Montana Western, also 6-4, a share of the league title.
Rocky Mountain won the league title at 7-3, while Southern Oregon, Montana Western, Eastern Oregon and the College of Idaho finished in a four-way tie for second.
Rey Vega had three touchdown runs and Marcus Montano kicked three field goals in the victory.
EASTERN OREGON 8, CARROLL 7: The Mountaineers finished the season on a winning note, getting a go-ahead 49-yard field goal by Nathan Harden with 4:59 to go. Chase Van Wyck blocked a potential winning field goal by Carroll on the final play.
Eastern Oregon finished 6-4 while Carroll finished 5-6, 4-6 in Frontier Conference play.
Harden also hit a 25-yard field goal on a day when the two teams combined for 20 punts. Eastern Oregon’s Justin Hughes blocked one of the Carroll punts out of the end zone for a safety in the second quarter.
EASTERN NEW MEXICO 19, WESTERN OREGON 14: The Greyhounds denied a late drive by the Wolves to beat Western Oregon in the season finale for the two teams, a nonleague contest at Portales, N.M.
Both squads finished 5-6 overall. Western Oregon went 4-4 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Nico Jackson had a touchdown run and Ty Curry threw a touchdown pass to Evander Willingham for Western Oregon’s two scores.