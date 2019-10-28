Linfield guaranteed another winning season, adding to its already record streak, by beating Pacific Lutheran on the road 42-10 on Saturday.
The Wildcats improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the Northwest Conference and clinched their 64th consecutive winning season. It is the most consecutive winning seasons in any college division for football.
Linfield got on the scoreboard with a 96-yard interception return by Ramsayer Burdett and later got three touchdown passes from Wyatt Smith — two to Keaton Wood.
Smith finished 24-for-34 passing for 311 yards and the three scores and Linfield also rushed for 168 yards. The Wildcats picked off three passes and had four sacks against the Lutes, who fell to 0-4 in league and 1-5 overall.
GEORGE FOX 21, PACIFIC 18: The Bruins held off a fourth-quarter comeback by the visiting Boxers to improve to 2-2 in Northwest conference play and 3-4 overall. Pacific is 2-2 and 2-5.
The Bruins took a 14-3 lead to the fourth quarter, and got their biggest play after Pacific’s first touchdown, when Anthony Garcia returned the kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown that gave the Bruins a 21-11 lead.
Jaden Sheffey had a touchdown run and touchdown pass for George Fox in the win.
Joshua Harris rushed for 162 yards and a score for the Boxers. Kenyon Harris had a touchdown pass.
LEWIS & CLARK 49, WILLAMETTE 34: The host Pioneers won a high-scoring game against the Bearcats, building a 40-14 halftime lead and holding off Willamette.
Caden Voges threw three touchdown passes and also had a touchdown run for the Pioneers in the win. Michael Abraham had two touchdown runs and Roger Hernandez scored on an interception return.
Max Andersen set a record with 247 yards receiving on 14 catches and also scored three touchdowns for the Bearcats in the loss. Willamette quarterback Mathew Castaneda set a school record with 71 passing attempts (completing 34), breaking his own record of 60 passes. He threw five touchdown passes.
Lewis & Clark improved to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in league play. Willamette is 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the Northwest Conference.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO 42, SOUTHERN OREGON 14: The unbeaten Yotes stopped Southern Oregon’s three-game win streak by winning in Ashland on Saturday.
College of Idaho improved to 7-0 overall and in the Frontier Conference. Southern Oregon is 3-4 in league play and 3-5 overall.
Darius Peterson passed for 320 yards and five touchdowns for the Yotes. Bo Stevens also had a touchdown pass on a receiver pass. Hunter Juarez and Keegan Crafton each had two touchdown catches.
Both Southern Oregon scores were touchdown passes from Wyatt Hutchinson to Jordan Suell.
MONTANA TECH 23, EASTERN OREGON 10: The Orediggers kept the Mountaineers off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter on a snowy and chilly day in Butte, Mont.
Montana Tech improved to 5-2 overall and in Frontier Conference play. Eastern Oregon is 2-5 in league play and 2-6 overall.
Eastern Oregon had only 171 total yards and got its touchdown on a punt return in the fourth quarter. Blake Counts had a trio of rushing touchdowns for the Orediggers.
WESTERN OREGON 37, MIDWESTERN STATE 22: The Wolves had over 500 yards in offense while beating the visiting Mustangs from Texas in a nonleague game Saturday.
Western Oregon improved to 5-3 overall while Midwestern State is 4-4.
The game was close into the second quarter but Western Oregon pulled away with three straight touchdowns starting late in the second quarter.
Ty Currie passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns for the Wolves. Nico Jackson had a pair of rushing touchdowns and 98 yards on the ground.