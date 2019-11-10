Linfield beat Whitworth 38-31 in overtime to clinch the Northwest Conference title and a spot in the NCAA Division III Playoffs on Saturday.
The Wildcats came from 10 points down in the fourth quarter at Spokane, Wash., and then won the game in overtime when Wyatt Smith completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to his younger brother Colton for the winning score.
The Wildcats won the conference for the 10th time in 11 seasons — Whitworth won last year — and improved to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in league play.
Wyatt Smith had five touchdown passes in the win and passed for a season-high 421 yards. Whitworth, meanwhile, lost on its home field for the first time in three seasons.
Wyatt Smith had two TD passes to Colton Smith and also connected with Keegan Weiss and twice with Artie Johnson for touchdowns. The second TD pass to Johnson tied the score early in the fourth quarter, ultimately setting up the overtime. Linfield got the ball first, and after the Wildcats scored, they stopped the Pirates in four plays.
Whitworth fell to 5-3, 4-2 in the Northwest Conference.
PACIFIC 44, PACIFIC LUTHERAN 31: The Boxers got their first win at Pacific Lutheran since 1972 as Kenyon Harris passed for 426 yards and three touchdowns at Puyallup, Wash.
The Boxers improved to 4-5 overall and 4-2 in the NWAC Conference. The Lutes are 1-7 and 0-6.
Josh Harris rushed for 143 yards and also scored a touchdown for the Boxers. Kash Taylor had a pair of touchdown runs.
GEORGE FOX 42, LEWIS & CLARK 7: The Bruins dominated the visiting Pioneers for a win on Senior Day. The Bruins improved to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the Northwest Conference.
Jaden Sheffey passed for 142 yards and two scores for George Fox. Haiden Schaan also had a touchdown pass.
Ethan Kassebaum had a touchdown run and a touchdown reception. Justin Trimble had a pair of touchdown catches.
Lewis & Clark got its score on a pass from Caden Voges to Dallas Garreaud. The Pioneers fell to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in league play.
PUGET SOUND 56, WILLAMETTE 14: The Bearcats got a big day from receiver Max Andersen, who caught a school record 16 passes for 235 yards and scored both touchdowns, but Willamette came up short against the Loggers at Tacoma, Wash.
Aiden Kuykendall, in his first start after senior Mathew Castaneda was injured last week, passed for 355 yards for the Bearcats.
Puget Sound quarterback Murdo Rutledge passed for 268 yards and six touchdowns — four to Colli Heimbach. The Loggers improved to 4-2 in Northwest Conference play and 6-3 overall and Willamette fell to 0-6 and 1-7.
WESTERN OREGON 23, AZUSA PACIFIC 21: The Wolves secured a share of their first Great Northwest Athletic Conference football title in school history by edging the visiting Cougars when Nate Proctor Jr. blocked a field goal attempt on the final play.
Western Oregon, which plays Eastern New Mexico to finish the regular season next week, finished 5-1 in GNAC play and improved to 7-3 overall. Azusa Pacific fell to 1-8 and 1-5 in the GNAC.
The Wolves would win the league title outright if Central Washington falls to Simon Fraser in its league finale next weekend.
Ty Currie had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run for the Wolves and Nico Jackson also had a touchdown run. The Wolves also scored two points, the ultimate difference in the game, on a safety when the Cougars were called for intentional grounding in the end zone trying to avoid a sack.
SOUTHERN OREGON 27, MONTANA STATE-NORTHERN 19: The Raiders picked up the road win at Havre, Mont., as Wyatt Hutchinson threw two touchdown passes to Jordan Suell and Graycen Kennedy kicked two field goals.
The Raiders, who finish the season at No. 23 Montana Western next week, improved to 4-6 overall and 4-5 in Frontier Conference play. The Lights fell to 1-9.
EASTERN OREGON 27, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 17: The Mountaineers won their final road game to improve to 3-7 overall, 3-6 in the Frontier Conference.
Eastern Oregon scored the final 11 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Battlin’ Bears, who fell to 3-7, 2-7 in league play.
Victor Dias had a pair of touchdown runs and quarterback Kai Quinn also had a touchdown run for the Mountaineers. Eastern Oregon also got a safety after punter Zachary Cahill pinned Rocky Mountain at the 1-yard line in the first quarter and the Mountaineers tackled a running back in the end zone the next play.
Eastern Oregon finishes the season at home against Carroll next week.