Linfield got the winning touchdown on 59-yard pass play with 35 seconds left to cap a wild 47-41 win over Puget Sound in a Northwest Conference game at Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday.
The Loggers erased a 24-point deficit in the final 10 ½ minutes, taking the lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Murdock Rutledge to Jewell Day with just 51 seconds to play.
But Linfield’s Wyatt Smith completed a 59-yard touchdown pass to J.D. Lasswell on the next offensive play to spoil Puget Sound’s upset hopes as the Wildcats improved to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in league play. Puget Sound fell to 5-4 and 3-3.
The teams combined for 1,130 yards of offense, including 614 by Linfield. The two quarterbacks combined for 845 yards passing, with Smith throwing for a career-high 449 and four touchdowns. Linfield’s Chidubem Nnoli ran for a career-best 163 yards and two touchdowns as well.
Linfield seemingly had the game in hand after a 86-yard TD pass from Smith to Keaton Wood with 10:36 to go. But Puget Sound got a touchdown run by Rutledge with 8:58 to go, and he added scoring passes of 40 yards to Day with 7 minutes on the clock and 64 yards to Rutledge with 3:40 to go. After Linfield’s Willy Warne connected on a 40-yard field goal with 1:40 to go, the Loggers moved the ball 75 yards in six plays, capped by Rutledge’s second TD pass to Day, but Linfield responded with its own big play.
GEORGE FOX 35, PACIFIC LUTHERAN 7: The Bruins dominated the host Lutes in Puyallup, Wash., building a 35-7 halftime lead and shutting out PLU over the final two quarters.
Jack Taylor went 7-for-8 passing for 109 yards and two scores and Anthony Garcia rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown for the Bruins, who improved to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Northwest Conference. Jaden Sheffey added a touchdown run and touchdown pass. PLU fell to 3-5 and 2-4.
PACIFIC 44, WILLAMETTE 13: The Boxers celebrated senior day with the home win over the Bearcats at Forest Grove.
Senior quarterback J.T. Greenough matched his career best with four touchdown passes as the Boxers improved to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in Northwest Conference play. Kyle Kern and James Hoban each had more than 100 receiving yards and caught a touchdown pass.
Willamette fell to 1-7 overall and 0-6 in league play.
WHITWORTH 38, LEWIS & CLARK 28: The Pioneers put up a fight, but couldn’t hand host Whitworth its first loss of the season in the Northwest Conference game at Spokane on Saturday.
The Pirates stayed perfect on the season at 8-0 overall and 6-0 in league play. Lewis & Clark fell to 2-6 and 1-5.
But Lewis & Clark grabbed the early lead on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Mike Machado to Dejour Williams and led 14-3 in the second quarter after a touchdown run by Michael Abraham.
The Pioneers had three interceptions and led again after another touchdown run by Abraham midway through the third quarter, but Whitworth took the lead for good with three straight scores.
SOUTHERN OREGON 37, MONTANA STATE-NORTHERN 31: The Raiders snapped a four-game losing streak by beating MSU-Northern at Ashland, scoring a combined 34 points in the second and third quarters.
Southern Oregon improved to 5-4 in Frontier Conference play. The Lights are winless in league play.
Wyatt Hutchinson passed for a season-best 323 yards and four touchdowns for the Raiders, who finish the season at home against Montana Western next week.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 45, EASTERN OREGON 10: The No. 24 Mountaineers fell on senior day to No. 12 Rocky Mountain, which gained 540 total yards while improving to 7-2 in Frontier Conference play.
Eastern Oregon fell to 5-4.
Jacob Bakken threw five touchdown passes for Rocky Mountain.
WESTERN OREGON 39, SIMON FRASER 0: The Wolves had a strong defensive effort to win at home and improve to 4-4 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play and 5-5 overall. Simon Fraser fell to 0-7 and 1-8.
Curtis Anderson blocked a punt and returned it 20 yards for the opening touchdown for the Wolves and Ty Curry had a pair of touchdown passes in the win. Western Oregon allowed Simon Fraser just 70 total yards while earning its first shutout since 2011.