Eastern Oregon University got a 4-yard touchdown pass from Kai Quinn to Saige Wilkersen with four seconds to go in the game to beat Southern Oregon University 24-21 in a Frontier Conference football game at Ashland on Saturday.
Quinn passed for 270 yards and two scores for the Mountaineers, but also threw three interceptions — two by Michael Chisley Jr.
Southern Oregon quarterback Wyatt Hutchinson passed for 177 yards, including touchdowns of 25 yards to Christian Graney and 33 yards to Jordan Suell. He also scored a touchdown on a 13-yard run early in the fourth quarter to give the Raiders a 21-17 lead.
The Raiders were deep in Eastern Oregon territory with under 3 minutes to go when a bad snap led to a 17-yard loss and missed field goal.
Hutchinson also threw two interceptions and the Raiders had a punt and a field goal blocked.
Eastern Oregon improved to 1-1 in conference play and overall. The Raiders, who lost to Sacramento State last week, are 0-2.
ANGELO STATE 45, WESTERN OREGON 20: Omari Land had a pair of touchdown runs for the Wolves and Ty Currie threw for 202 yards and had a 5-yard touchdown aps to Damon Hicko, but the Wolves came up short against Angelo State in San Angelo Texas in their season opener on Thursday.
Payne Sullins had a trio of touchdown passes, two to Lawson Ayo, for Angelo State. Lloyd Howard had two TD runs for the Rams.
REDLANDS 35, GEORGE FOX 19: The Bruins fell into a 21-0 halftime hole and weren’t able to recover while losing their season opener at home on Saturday.
Nathan Martinez had three touchdown passes and Kai Thompson two touchdown runs for Redlands in the win.
Jaden Sheffey had touchdown passes of 56 yards to Adam Hawker and 76 yards to Kenny May and Anthony Garcia had a 6-yard touchdown run for George Fox in the loss.
Sheffey passed for 231 yards, 129 of them to May on four catches.
CHAPMAN 45, PACIFIC 14: The Boxers took a 14-7 lead through one quarter, but couldn’t hold on, losing at home in Forest Grove in their season opener on Friday.
Kobe Williams had his 10th career 100-yard receiving game for Pacific, grabbing six passes for 173 yards, including a 70-yard TD from Nick Bower that gave the Boxers their 14-7 lead.
The first touchdown for Pacific was a defensive score, a 20-yard fumble return by Braden Baker.
But Chapman had touchdown runs by three different players in the second quarter to take the lead for good. Marcos Reyes had two touchdown runs for the Panthers.