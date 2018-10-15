Eastern Oregon upset Southern Oregon 27-17 on Saturday at Ashland to hand the Raiders their second straight Frontier Conference loss.
The teams were tied 3-all at halftime, but No. 24 Eastern Oregon scored 17 straight points in the third quarter and the No. 7 Raiders could not catch up.
Both teams now are 4-2 in the Frontier Conference.
Eastern Oregon quarterback Kai Quinn had a 76-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and also a 31-yard touchdown pass to TJ Hancock in the fourth.
Jason Shelley had a 95-yard kickoff return after the touchdown pass, but it was too little, too late for Southern Oregon.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON 48, WESTERN OREGON 10: The Wolves saw their three-game win streak stopped when Central Washington, ranked No. 21 in NCAA Division II, limited the Wolves to 160 yards of total offense.
Western Oregon fell to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Central Washington is a perfect 5-0 in league play.
Adrian Saldana had a 50-yard field goal for the Wolves in the first quarter, but the team’s only other points came on a blocked punt in the fourth when they trailed 48-3.
LINFIELD 43, LEWIS & CLARK 26: The Wildcats, ranked 24th in NCAA Division III, beat the Pioneers for the 41st time in a row.
The Wildcats took control on the play after Lewis & Clark’s Michael Abraham scored on a 55-yard run to trim Linfield’s lead to 10-7 late in the first quarter. Keegan Weiss returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for a score, part of a 16-0 scoring run that put the game out of reach.
Weiss also caught a touchdown pass from Wyatt Smith and Chidubem Nnoli ran for 129 yards and two scores for the Wildcats, who improved to 2-1 in Northwest Conference play and 3-2 overall.
Aidan Verba-Hamilton scored on both a kickoff return and touchdown pass from Caden Voges for Lewis & Clark, which fell to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Northwest Conference.
GEORGE FOX 28, WILLAMETTE 6: The Bruins dominated the Bearcats in Salem behind a defense that forced three interceptions.
George Fox got touchdown runs by Anthony Garcia, Damian Cook and Jack Taylor. Jaden Sheffey had a 72-yard touchdown pass to Kenny May.
The Bruins improved to 1-2 in Northwest Conference play and 3-3 overall. Willamette is 1-4 overall and winless in league play.
PACIFIC 23, PUGET SOUND 22: The Boxers forced five turnovers and edged the host Loggers in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday.
J.T. Greenough passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns for the Boxers, who improved to 2-1 in Northwest Conference play and 3-3 overall. Jordan Hall had two of Pacific’s four interceptions.
Puget Sound suffered its first league loss and fell to 4-2 overall.