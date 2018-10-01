Western Oregon University scored three defensive touchdowns and got another on a punt return to beat visiting Simon Fraser 54-13 at Monmouth on Saturday.
The Wolves improved to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play with the victory, scoring all their points in the first half.
Dominic Akina got the scoring started for Western Oregon with a 25-yard interception return in the first quarter, the first of eight turnovers forced by the Wolves in the first half — including six straight Simon Fraser possessions.
Nate Proctor raced 30 yards for a score after recovering a fumble caused by Akina in the second quarter and Curtis Anderson had an interception return for a score. Western Oregon even got two points when Akina returned a blocked extra point 98 yards for a score after one of Simon Fraser’s two touchdowns.
Ty Currie had two touchdown passes for the Wolves.
PACIFIC 19, GEORGE FOX 13, OT: The Boxers rallied to beat the visiting Bruins at Forest Grove on Saturday in the Northwest Conference opener for the two teams.
Pacific had to rally from a 13-3 deficit to get to overtime. In the extra session, quarterback J.T. Greenough hit Ty Hargis with a 6-yard scoring pass. It was the 13th catch of the day by Hargis.
Earlier, Cole Thomas scored on a fumble return for Pacific in the third quarter and Caden Almer hit a 26-yard field goal with just over a minute to play to force overtime.
George Fox got touchdown runs by Jaden Sheffey and Wesley Riddell, but the kick failed after the first score.
Both teams now are 2-2 overall.
WHITWORTH 19, LINFIELD 14: The Pirates stunned the visiting Wildcats with 19 straight points in the third quarter, dropping Linfield to 1-2 overall with the win in the Northwest Conference opener at Spokane, Wash.
Linfield’s Wyatt Smith connected with J.D. Laswell for a touchdown in the first quarter and with Aiden Wilder in the final moments of the game, but it wasn’t enough.
Leif Ericksen had a touchdown run and touchdown pass for Whitworth, which beat Linfield for the first time since 2007 and stopped the Wildcats’ 23-game league win streak.
Linfield’s last league loss was in 2009 to Willamette, this week’s foe.
LEWIS & CLARK 39, WILLAMETTE 21: The Pioneers improved to 2-1 with the win in the Northwest Conference opener at Salem, behind running back Michael Abraham, who ran for 111 yards and three scores.
Lewis & Clark defended the Wagon Wheel trophy that goes to the winner of the rivalry, the first time since 1991-92 that the Pioneers won two straight in the series.
Willamette’s Matthew Castaneda passed for 284 yards and two scores, but also threw two passes that were intercepted and returned for scores by Lewis & Clark’s Pete Lahti and Randy Manewa.