When Powers embarked on six-man football with 15 other schools this year, the coaches were immediately challenged to adjust to new rules.
There are some similarities to eight-man and 11-man, but enough differences to make the game unique.
Field: For six-man, the field is 40 yards wide, instead of the standard 53 1/3. That gives the defenses a little less ground to cover, which should help given the wide-open nature of the game. In Oregon, fields will remain 100 yards long (some other schools use 80-yard fields) so the schools don’t have to move the goalposts.
First Downs: Teams will have to go 15 yards for a first down instead of the 10 used in the other format. That rule, too, favors the defense. Powers coach Kayne Pedrick quipped that if it was only 10 yards, no teams would be able to stop anyone.
Quarters: For six-man, the quarters will only be 10 minutes long, instead of 12. Overtime rules are the same as the other divisions, though, with each team starting possessions at the 25-yard line for each overtime session until one wins.
Everyone is eligible: On offense, every player is eligible to receive passes. At least three must be on the line and three in the backfield, but all, including the center, can catch the ball, which makes things more challenging for defenses. Powers, for example, is preparing a zone defense as its method.
Running the ball: The big rule change involving running the ball is that quarterbacks cannot advance the ball unless there has been at least one transfer in the backfield. That also includes if a ball is fumbled before it has been transferred from one player to another.
Kicking: Unlike in eight-man and 11-man, teams only get one point for running or passing on an extra point and two points for kicking the extra point. If they kick a field goal, it is worth four points instead of the traditional three in the other formats.
Playoffs: There will be no playoffs this year in Oregon, though six-man could have its own playoffs in the future.