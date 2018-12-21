BANDON — The first half was disastrous for the Bandon boys basketball team on Friday night.
The Siuslaw press sped the Tigers up during the first 16 minutes, forcing Bandon into 16 first-half turnovers — 12 of which came in the first quarter — in a 54-33 Siuslaw win in the championship game of the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational. Liam McClellan led all scorers with 12 points for the Vikings.
“We’re trying to keep learning,” Bandon coach Matt Angove said. “We have a lot of young guys in our rotation. I thought the second half was better.”
Siuslaw fields a long and athletic lineup, one that is adept at pressing, trapping and speeding up opponents.
It worked Friday against the Tigers. Angove said he’s been working with his young team with breaking presses quickly and getting the ball across half court. But he noted there’s a difference between getting the ball across the timeline quickly and simply going too fast.
“That’s what we’ve been trying to do: push the ball up the floor,” Angove said. “(But when you’re) trying to push it up quickly, that doesn’t mean you need to shoot quick. We’re still learning to catch the ball and jump stop under control... we were sped up a little and let that continue when we got on offense.”
But as bad as that first half was, the second half was equally as competent.
Siuslaw went into halftime up 31-10, but the Tigers responded with an even second half, even starting the third quarter on a little 5-0 run that appeared to get Bandon back in it.
Siuslaw pulled away, though, using a 10-0 run in the middle of the third period to take back control.
Angove was happy with the second half. The young Tigers flushed away the frustrating first half in which they shot just 4-of-20 from the floor with a solid offensive final half. Colby Gaston scored all of his team-leading nine points after halftime as the Tigers settled in.
“We didn’t talk about getting it in big chunks,” Angove said. “We just talked about wanting to win each quarter.”
“I feel like we slowed down on the press that they were putting on us,” Gaston said of the second half. “That helped a lot. We just need to take things slower.”
The win concluded a weekend for Bandon that featured a win over South Umpqua, which was both the first win of the season for the Tigers and also, according to Angove, the best game they’ve played thus far.
Thursday’s effort was full of defensive intensity and solid offense, a couple things that were lacking Friday in the final.
“One thing we gotta work on is intensity for the whole game,” Angove said. “I thought last night we had that (Thursday) night for a full game and had our best defensive effort. (Friday night), we probably didn’t bring that intensity inside. And that’s something we’ve been talking about.”
Bandon is off for a week then heads to the Oakland Tournament on December 28 and plays Glide at 5 p.m.
Gaston was named to the all-tournament team, along with Siuslaw's Braydon Thornton and Jacob Foskett and South Umpqua's Reilly Thatcher.