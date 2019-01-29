Siuslaw swept the district bowling titles on its home lanes over the weekend and North Bend also advanced both its teams to state by finishing second to the Vikings. Marshfield’s boys also qualified for state by finishing third.
The girls tournament was Saturday at Holiday Bowl. Cottage Grove led through the first 20 games of qualifying, with 2,696 pins. Siuslaw had 2,676, North Bend 2,637 and Willamette 2,537. Marshfield was fifth.
But North Bend had the best score in the 10-game semifinals with 1,552 pins, 38 better than Siuslaw, to guarantee a spot in the final and a berth to state. Cottage Grove ended up third with 1,415 pins to reach the semifinals against Siuslaw.
In the two-game semifinals, the Vikings came from behind to beat the Lions. Cottage Grove led 153-140 through the first game, but Siuslaw was 20 pins better than the Lions in the second game, finishing with a two-game total of 295 to 288 for the Lions.
Siuslaw then dominated the championship match, with games of 152 and 148 for a total of 300. North Bend had games of 109 and 137 for 246.
The tournament all-stars were North Bend’s Regan Foxwothy and Jordan Nelson, Siuslaw’s Faith Coday, Willamette’s Aileenah Thanhardt and MVP Kari Kindrick of Cottage Grove.
Nine schools had teams in the boys tournament on Sunday.
Willamette led through the first 20 games with 3,904 pins, followed by North Bend (3,876), Sheldon (3,818), Siuslaw (3,636), Marshfield (3,579), Cottage Grove (3,520) and Springfield (3,491).
But the results changed in the 10-game semifinals, as Sheldon and, especially, Willamette dropped back and Marshfield surged.
North Bend finished with 1,883 pins to advance directly to the final. Siuslaw finished at 1,857 to take the No. 2 seed. Marshfield narrowly finished third with 1,779 pins, to 1,775 for Sheldon and 1,757 for Cottage Grove. Willamette finished with 1,659.
Siuslaw edged Marshfield in the championship semifinals by one pin each game. The Vikings had a two-game total of 352 and Marshfield was at 350.
In the championship match, Siuslaw rolled a 213 in the first game to take a huge 83-pin lead and went on to beat North Bend 363-309.
The tournament All-Stars included most valuable bowler Clay Kramer of Siuslaw; North Bend’s Zach Hassett, Angel Espat and Kendall Ehlin; Willamette’s Dominic Woods; and Josh Stewart of Cottage Grove.
North Bend’s boys include Espat, Hassett and Ehlin, Keegan Jelinek, Konnor Jelinek, Riley Jones, Chase Taylor and Ryan Duryee.
Marshfield’s boys are Tyler Goble, Claes Coneliussen, Mike Horn, Hunter Coney, Troy Liggett and Jaydin Jones.
Siuslaw’s boys squad features Kramer, Hayden Houlihan, Jayden Johnson, Kainunn Harrison, Dalton Stinger, Logan Teel and Clay Kramer.
The Siuslaw girls are Coday, Sequoya Bernard, Trista Torres, Brianna Tabor, Bailey Overton, Destiny Teel and Mengyu Pu.
North Bend’s girls include Angela Alllman, Madison Glazjer, Catherine Kelsay, Regan Foxworthy, Jordan Nelson, Betsy McDowell and Jessie Jacquot.
Cottage Grove’s girls team includes Kindrick, Jaymie Huffman, Cheyenne Stoud, Stormy Johanson, Anjelica Villalobos, Bernice Hernandez, Joleen Skiller and Haylee Oxenford.