BANDON — Chris Johnson is used to taking his Siuslaw cross country team to big meets each season.
Of course, this isn’t like a normal season.
“This whole season is weird that we are doing this in March,” Johnson said following Bandon’s Fugate Farms XC Challenge on Friday. “We’re an invitational team in an invitational sport and we’re doing these little meets.”
But, Johnson quickly added, “It’s kind of fun.”
The Vikings easily won the team titles in the meet on a new course around cranberry bogs a couple of miles south of Bandon, while a number of runners on all the different teams involved had season best times.
Johnson went away happy after the Vikings nearly had a perfect score against Bandon and Myrtle Point in their boys race — Marshfield won a second boys race as the field was split into two races to keep the total number of runners under 50. Siuslaw’s girls also easily beat Bandon, which had the only other complete team.
The Vikings and Tigers also faced off in a preseason race in Florence, when the team races were much more competitive.
“We’re progressing,” Johnson said. “I’m encouraged. If we use Bandon as a bell weather, I feel good about how we’re improving.”
In the boys race, Siuslaw had the top four finishers, with Bandon’s Damian Avalos breaking up a perfect score for the Vikings.
Chad Hughes won the race, finishing in 16 minutes and 1 second for the mostly flat 5,000-meter course. Samuel Ulrich was second for the Vikings (16:02), followed almost a minute later by Kyle Hughes, Ryan Jennings and Avalos, who all had a time of 17:00.
Siuslaw’s Jaxson Jensen was sixth in 17:02, followed by Myrtle Point’s Aidan Lilienthal and Bandon’s Ansen Converse, both in 18:00.
“Chad Hughes is the story,” Johnson said.
Last year, he didn’t run in the varsity race for Siuslaw at the Sky-Em League district meet. But this year, Hughes became a great COVID-19 story.
“He said, I am going to dedicate myself to running and get better,” Johnson said. “His transformation has turned this team around.”
For his part, Avalos was pleased with his effort Friday.
“I think it was a pretty good race,” he said. “I just prayed before the race, and asked God to help us out.”
Even though Siuslaw won by a wide margin, Avalos said Bandon ran well.
“A lot of us PRed,” he said. “They did great today. I think this team could be great.”
In the first boys race, Marshfield’s Jacob Calvert ran away from the field, finishing in 17:02. Teammates Corbin Reeves (19:00) and Robert Kliewer (19:01) were second and third, followed by Brookings-Harbor’s Everest Abblitt (19:01) and another Marshfield runner, Bridger Olson (19:02).
The Pirates finished with 20 points, followed by Glide (50) and Brookings-Harbor (54).
In the girls race, Siuslaw’s Rylee Colton and Brea Blankenship pulled away from Bandon’s Holly Hutton in the second mile.
Colton finished in 19:01 and Blankenship in 19:02. Hutton was third in 20:01 and Bandon’s Dani McLain (21:00).
Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson, Marshfield’s Bailey Wallack, Siuslaw’s Gracie Freudenthal, Bandon’s Aunika Miller and Siuslaw teammates Jane Lacouture and Corduroy Holbrook rounded out the top 10.
Johnson said his top two runners are getting better, feeding off training together, and as a whole his team is solid, though it only has five runners.
“We have no margin for error,” he said.
While Hutton was disappointed to let the two Siuslaw runners get away from her, the rest of the Tigers were happy.
“It was pretty exciting,” McLain said. “I think we’re going to do really good this year.”
He noted how supportive the Tigers are of each other.
“We’re a tight team,” she said.
Bandon coach Brent Hutton was thrilled with the performance of the girls.
“Dani did great,” he said. “Aunika rand her first race and did great. Cassie (Kennon) really stepped it up.”
Another person excited about the race was Nicholson, who wasn’t able to run full bore last season because of previous injuries in basketball.
“It’s a lot of fun to be back,” she said. “It feels good to be able to run and train (hard) again.”
The runners enjoyed a sunny day at the cranberry farm.
“It was a great venue,” Brent Hutton said. “I was thrilled the Fugates let us use it.”
BOYS
Race 1
Team Scores: Marshfield 20, Glide 50, Brookings-Harbor 54, Pacific inc, Coquille inc.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 17:02; 2. Corbin Reeves, Mar, 19:00; 3. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 19:01; 4. Everest Abblitt, BH, 19:01; 5. Bridger Olson, Mar, 19:02; 6. Dylan Davis, Gli, 20:00; 7. Branko Briggs, BH, 20:00; 8. Nathan Masiel, Gli, 20:01; 9. Jack Waddington, Mar, 20:01; 10. Caleb Thomas, Gli, 21:00; 11. Nathan Weaver, Gli, 21:01; 12. Dane Steendahl, BH, 21:01; 13. Talon Thomas, Mar, 21:02; 14. Colby Nelson, BH, 22:01; 15. Nolan Black, Coq, 23:00; 16. Marlin McCutcheon, Pac, 23:00; 17. Eli Metz, Gli, 24:00; 18. Tucker Long, Pac, 24:01; 19. Jaden Saechad, Pac, 26:00; 20. Brodie Blair, Mar, 26:01; 21. Nicholas Varitek, BH, 27:02; 22. Ethan Rostock, Gli, 30:01; 23. Dominic Harger, Gli, 31:00; 24. Kyan Myers, BH, 31:00.
Race 2
Team Scores: Siuslaw 16, Bandon 43, Myrtle Point inc.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Chad Hughes, Siu, 16:01; 2. Samuel Ulrich, Siu, 16:02; 3. Kyle Hughes, Siu, 17:00; 4. Ryan Jennings, Siu, 17:00; 5. Damian Avalos, Ban, 17:00; 6. Jaxson Jensen, Siu, 17:02; 7. Aidan Lilienthal, MP, 18:00; 8. Ansen Converse, Ban, 18:00; 9. Jacob Blankenship, Siu, 18:00; 10. Josh Minkler, Ban, 18:00; 11. Daniel Cabrera, Ban, 18:01; 12. Dylan Jensen, Sui, 18:01; 13. Andrew Robertson, Ban, 18:02; 14. Charlie Ells, Ban, 18:02; 15. Brayden Linton, Siu, 19:00; 16. Talan Ross, Siu, 10:00; 17. Orlando Avalos, Ban, 20:00; 18. Damian Lilienthal, MP, 25:00; 19. Drake Vincent, MP, 30:01.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Siuslaw 23, Bandon 32, Marshfield inc, Myrtle Point inc, Coquille inc, Glide inc.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Rylee Colton, Siu, 19:01; 2. Brea Blankenship, Siu, 19:02; 3. Holly Hutton, Ban, 20:01; 4. Dani McLain, Ban, 21:00; 5. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 21:00; 6. Bailey Wallack, Mar, time na; 7. Gracie Freudenthal, Siu, 22:00; 8. Aunika Miller, Ban, 22:00; 9. Jane Lacouture, Siu, 22:00; 10. Corduroy Holbrook, Siu, 22:01; 11. Allison Storts, MP, 22:01; 12. Cassie Kennon, Ban, 22:01; 13. Analies Miller, Ban, 23:00; 14. Rachel Eickhoff, Ban, 24:01; 15. Callie Millet, Coq, 25:00; 16. Eliorah Dunnavent, Gli, 27:01; 17. Hannah Long, Gli, 27:02; 18. Elizabeth Delgado, Mar, 28:00; 19. Tasha Robbins, MP, 29:00; 20. Jenna Erickson, Mar, 30:01; 21. Carlee Smith, Coq, 36:00; 22. Aubry Hill, Gli, 40:00.
Reedsport Dual: Reedsport hosted Yoncalla in a small meet Friday at Barrone Park in town.
Reedsport had the only four girls in the meet. Natalie Hammond won the 5,000-meter race in 24:59, followed by Summer Smith (28:29), Brianna Wilkins (32:37) and Bailey Canaday (35:12).
Yoncalla’s Dylan Grichar won the boys race in 24:12, followed by Reedsport’s Grady Sevits (27:10) and Nicholas Blanchfill of Yoncalla (27:35).
The Brave had another home meet this coming Thursday, with Days Creek, Gold Beach, North Douglas and Yoncalla.