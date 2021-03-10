COOS BAY — Siuslaw’s cross country teams had perfect scores against host Marshfield in a dual cross country meet at Millicoma Marsh on Wednesday.
Siuslaw had the first five boys and eight of the first nine. The Vikings also had five of the first six girls, while Marshfield did not have a complete team.
Siuslaw’s Chad Hughes won the 5,000-meter boys race in 16 minutes and 54 seconds, followed by teammates Samuel Ulrich (17:26), Kyle Hughes (17:46), Ryan Jennings (17:47) and Jaxson Jensen (17:48). Marshfield’s Jacob Calvert was sixth (18:17).
Rylee Colton pulled away from Siuslaw teammate Brea Blankenship to win the girls race in 19:44. Blankenship finished in 20:18, followed by Marshfield’s first girl, Bailey Wallack (21:05).
At Millicoma Marsh
BOYS
Siuslaw 15, Marshfield 48
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Chad Hughes, Siu, 16:54; 2. Samuel Ulrich, Siu, 17:26; 3. Kyle Hughes, Siu, 17:46; 4. Ryan Jennings, Siu, 17:47; 5. Jaxson Jensen, Siu, 17:48; 6. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 18:17; 7. Jacob Blankenship, Siu, 18:33; 8. Brayden Linton, Siu, 18:46; 9. Dylan Jensen, Siu, 18:54; 10. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 19:02; 11. Corbin Reeves, Siu, 19:16; 12. Talan Ross, Siu, 19:42; 13. Bridger Olson, Mar, 19:48; 14. Jack Waddington, Mar, 19:58; 15. Talon Thomas, Mar, 21:03; 16. Markus Kliewer, Mar, 22:17; 17. Addison Rush, Mar, 24:52; 18. Brodie Blair, Mar, 26:39.
GIRLS
Siuslaw 15, Marshfield inc
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): Rylee Colton, Siu, 19:44; 2. Brea Blankenship, Siu, 20:18; 3. Bailey Wallack, Mar, 21:05; 4. Gracie Freudenthal, Siu, 21:28; 5. Jane Lacouture, Siu, 23:16; 6. Corduroy Holbrook, Siu, 23:26; 7. Elizabeth Delgado, Mar, 26:51; 8. Jenna Erickson, Mar, 32:11.