Siuslaw’s girls edged Marshfield for the title when the area’s high school bowling teams competed at North Bend Lanes on Sunday.
Meanwhile, North Bend’s boys overcame a slow start to the day, getting hot at the right time to win the tournament at the Holiday Bowl in Florence on Sunday.
At North Bend Lanes, Siuslaw got three strikes in the 10th frame by anchor bowler Faith Coday to edge Marshfield in the two-game final 340-325.
The Vikings had games of 161 and 179 while the Pirates, the most improved girls team in the district, had scores of 146 and 179.
In the semifinals, Siuslaw beat Cottage Grove 269-236 and Marshfield came from behind after the first game to beat North Bend 277 (124-153) to 262 (145-117).
Coday led the all-star points for the day. North Bend’s Regan Foxworthy was third and Jordan Nelson fourth, with Marshfield’s Maddiee Bollin eighth and Siuslaw’s Sequoya Bernard and Destiny Teel ninth and 10th.
The junior varsity boys also competed at North Bend Lanes, with North Bend beating Siuslaw 333-313 for the title. North Bend’s third team beat Willamette 338-265 for third place.
At the Holiday Bowl, North Bend beat Siuslaw 344-314 in the championship match. The Bulldogs trailed 179-163 after the first game before rallying for the victory.
North Bend had topped Willamette 358-346 in the semifinals while Siuslaw beat Sheldon, which had led through qualifying all day.
North Bend struggled most of the day, in seventh or eighth place until getting hot late.
Marshfield’s Troy Liggett was the top South Coast bowler for the day in the all-star standings, finishing sixth. North Bend’s Angel Espat was seventh and Marshfield’s Hunter Coney and Mike Horn eighth and ninth. Zach Hassett and Chase Taylor also were leaders for the day for North Bend.
The boys will be at North Bend Lanes this Sunday. All the teams are gearing up for the district tournament at the end of the month in Florence.