COOS BAY — Every good team has an engine, a spark of positive energy that propels it though tough moments or stretches or games.
For the Marshfield Pirates, that engine is Sirus Robie, the senior linebacker/running back whose big smile and personality is a major reason for the Pirates’ last two seasons of success.
“Sirus definitely brings a spark of energy and good spirit, happy go lucky, smart kid, intelligent kid, tough kid,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said. “Sirus has always been a team guy, man. He’s a great kid. Great, great kid.”
Robie came to the South Coast from San Diego in sixth grade when his step-father moved back to his hometown, and grew to both embrace and be embraced by his classmates.
Though the weather took a minute to adjust to.
“Since my step-dad was in the military, I got to move around a lot, so I was kinda used to it,” Robie said. “So it wasn’t as tough for me. It was kinda tough coming into a new area that I didn’t know. But I adjusted really quickly. Kinda cold up here, but I got used to that.”
Through a family love of football, Robie joined the Marshfield program his freshman year not knowing of the history and expectations that come from being a Pirate.
“I just grew up around football,” Robie said. “Every Sunday just come home from church, watch football with the family. It was always fun, watching football, watching your favorite team. Super Bowl Sunday, that’s always fun. Started in flag football and then just fell in love with it then and there.”
Robie eventually moved into the starting lineup as a junior, playing regularly on defense and sparingly on offense because the Pirates had a wealth of depth at running back.
His physicality and intelligence and energy impressed Lemmons from the start, and Robie gradually demanded more responsibilities and opportunities with his play.
With those increased opportunities came room for failure.
In Marshfield’s state championship game loss to Cottage Grove last fall, Robie wasn’t satisfied with his play. He knows he did the wrong thing in a handful of critical situations and aimed to correct those in his senior season.
When Marshfield was playing for a league championship at Marist Catholic two weeks ago, Robie had an interception at the end of the first half to halt a Spartan drive, and he scored both the tying and go-ahead touchdowns in short-yardage situations to give Marshfield a come-from-behind win and its second straight league championship, a first-round bye and a favorable seed in the Class 4A playoff bracket.
That game was a moment for the Pirates, one that it’s used to.
Marshfield overcame a bigger deficit — 13 points — to down La Grande in a quarterfinal playoff game last season, and it stands to reason that Robie’s positive attitude and constant energy, like two weeks ago in Eugene, kept Marshfield from imploding.
He's become one of the team's vocal leaders.
“I like to talk,” Robie said. “I do the assemblies up here, so I’m just a talker.”
Robie is happy to serve that roll, smile and all.
“I never had really taken on a leadership role. I always had leaders,” Robie said. “I didn’t want to be a follower. Actually stepping in as a senior, stepping into that leadership role as a captain and everything, I felt like I could finally express myself as a leader. I felt like we didn’t really have many leaders. We had Aiden (Adams) and Gannon (Holland), I just wanted to help them. It doesn’t take one. It takes a village.”