Josh Sim made his first trip to Coos Bay Speedway this season a successful one, winning the 30-lap main event for the NASCAR Super Late Model division, which included nine drivers on Ken Ware Chevrolet Night on Saturday.
Sim, who won the five-lap trophy dash, started the main event in the second row, battled Tom Elam through the race before pulling it out. Elam was second and heat-race winner Thor Kristensen third. Points leader Brody Montgomery was the final lead-lap finisher, followed by Kristy Grout, Mike Taylor, Wayne Butler and Chris Kristensen.
Butler did win the Sportsman Late Model division for the seventh time this year. Jeff Krossman won both the trophy dash and heat race, but fell out of the main event on the sixth lap. Points leader Dyllan Siewell finished second, followed by Justin Krossman and Braden Fugate.
Steve Dubisar tuned up for this weekend’s Iron Giant Battle at the Beach with his fourth win of the season in the Street Stock division. Points leader Ken Fox won both the heat race and trophy dash, but Dubisar edged him in the main event. Jeff Thurman was third and David Smith fourth.
Points leader Sam Talon got his 10th win of the season in the Mini Outlaw class. Talon also won the heat race and Fox won the trophy dash and they battled to the finish in the main event, with Talon winning by a narrow margin.
After some bad luck in main events in recent weeks, Hannah Robison won the main event for the Hornets division, finishing a straightaway in front of Leroy Rockwell. Points leader Tyler Tullos and April Warmack were the only other drivers to finish on the lead lap. Peyton Reigard was fifth, followed by Ray Marshall, Jim Simmons, Travis Pugh, Mark Jamison and Ray Pugh.
With 17 drivers in the division, three heat races were held. Robison, Simmons and Jeremy Mayfield took those races and Tullos won the trophy dash.
Last Monday, the speedway hosted 29 sprint cars on the opening night of the ISCS Week of Speed. Tyler Thompson won the main event, followed by Jake Wheeler, Shane Forte, Bailey Jean and Kyler Barraza. A.J Harbaugh won the B main event, ahead of Raquel Ivie and Bailey Hibbard. Forte, Barraza, Mike Crawford and Blaine Cory won heat races.
Thompson ended up winning the Week of Speed, followed by Tanner Holmes.
The Hornets also competed Monday, with Dyllan Siewell winning the main event ahead of Robison.
Dwarf Cars also raced, with Jimmy Brinster winning.
Street Stocks will be the focus with the Iron Giant Series coming to town for the Battle at the Beach.
The other divisions to race include NASCAR Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and Junior Stingers.
Drivers from around the state are expected to compete.
The grandstands open at 4 p.m., with the racing starting at 6:30. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 and free for children 6 and under. A family pass is $35. The event also includes lucky rides for the kids.
The speedway also hosts a midnight street drags event Friday for the regular local NHRA drivers or anyone else who wants to come out. That event starts at 7 p.m.
For more information on speedway events, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.