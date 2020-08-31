COOS BAY — Dyllan Siewell of Bandon won the featured race in the Street Stock Battle at the Beach on Saturday at Coos Bay Speedway.
Siewell was the winner in the 40-lap final for the Street Stocks division, beating Graig Osborne of Creswell and Ken Fox of North Bend to the finish. Andrew Mathers of Eugene was fourth and Steve Dubisar of Coquille fifth.
The class drew 13 racers for the two heat races, won by Mathers and Osborne, but only 11 in the main event.
Preston Luckman of Coos Bay won the America’s Mattress Super Late Models main event, beating Bandon drivers Brody Montgomery and Braden Fugate to the finish. Fugate was first and Montgomery second in the heat race.
Brionna Fuller of Medford was the winner in the Sportsman Late Models division, followed by Jared Simmons of Cottage Grove and Trace Fugate of Bandon, the heat race winner.
Griff Smith of Bandon won another Junior Singers title, beating Lily Metzgus of Myrtle Point and Cameron Metzgus of Coos Bay. Smith and Lily Metzgus won the heat races.
Scott Beaudoin of Portland won both the main event and heat race for the Mini Outlaws division, with Jason Kellam of Coos Bay second.
Seth Christian of Roseburg won the Hornets division, followed by Mike Bales of Florence and William Hitner of Port Orford. Christian and Hitner won the heat races.
The evening featured 50 drivers spread across the different divisions. Results will be included in the Community Scoreboard in Saturday’s print edition of The World.
The oval dirt track will be in action the next two Saturdays as well.
Saturday, Sept. 5 is Ladies Night, with all the local divisions competing, as well as the Winged Sprints. That will be followed on Saturday, Sept. 12, by NASCAR Championship Night, when the different division season trophies will be awarded.
Racing begins at 6:30 pm. Each night.
On Ladies Night, all women get in free, while general admission is $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 (free for kids 6 and under). A family pass for two adults and up to three kids is $35.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 and free for kids 6 and under on Championship night. A family pass, good for two adults and up to three students, is $25.
For more information or a full schedule, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.