HILLSBORO — Former Marshfield football coach Josh Line has his Sheldon club in the Class 6A championship game.
The Irish beat Clackamas 35-14 on Friday in the semifinals, scoring the final three touchdowns after the Cavaliers had pulled even at 14-all in the third quarter.
Sheldon will play top-ranked Lake Oswego for the title next Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. The Lakers beat Jesuit 24-14 in the other semifinal.
Sheldon jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead, but Clackamas tied it in the third on a 60-yard TD pass from Austin Atkenson to Richard Kennewell.
Sheldon went in front for good when Griffin Line connected with Jack Folsom on a 39-yard pass. Line, who played for Marshfield as a freshman before his dad took the Sheldon job, scored Sheldon’s final touchdown on a 24-yard run to put the game away late in the fourth quarter.
In the other semifinal, Lake Oswego broke a 14-all tie with a touchdown run by Casey Filkins in the third quarter and shut out the Crusaders in the second half to win.
While the championships for the five smaller classifications are this weekend, Sheldon and Lake Oswego meet next Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Hillsboro Stadium.
Clackamas edged South Medford 31-30 for the title last year. Sheldon lost to Central Catholic in the second round.