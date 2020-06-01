JOHN GUNTHER
The World
BANDON — Group after group of golfers walked off the 18th hole at Sheep Ranch, the new course at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, with essentially the same response on Monday, the official opening day for the seaside links.
“The people are all giddy,” said Michael Chupka, the resort’s director of communications. “It’s infectious.”
The opening of the course was highly anticipated, so much that 253 golfers found their way onto the tee sheet Monday — a group every 10 minutes from 6:20 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Among those delighted with the response Monday was Phil Friedmann, who managed a rustic course on the site for nearly 20 years before he and resort owner and business partner Mike Keiser decided to build a full 18 holes on the site (the original Sheep Ranch had 13 green complexes with a number of fairways to play at the greens from different directions).
“I haven’t heard anything but people coming in with these big grins,” Friedmann said.
That, he said, was a tribute to the work of course architects Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, who found a way to transform the site into 18 great holes.
With a one-mile stretch of course on the bluff above the beach, there was always potential for several dynamic holes overlooking the ocean, but Coore and Crenshaw figured out how to make 18 memorable holes, Friedmann said.
“It’s a great golf course,” Friedmann said. “All different levels of golfers could play it and enjoy it.”
A number of architects looked at the site, but Coore and Crenshaw came up with a way to make the entire property fit together.
“I’m delighted — beyond happy,” Friedmann said of how the course turned out. “Happy would be beyond an undersell. What they did is delightful.”
Coore was on site Monday, too, to talk with golfers experiencing the course for the first time and see their reactions first-hand.
“It’s a neat spot,” Coore said. “We always knew that.
“You never knew what the product was going to be until you threw it out there.”
The response was what he was hoping for.
“It’s just neat to know the people are enjoying it and appreciating it,” Coore said. “You don’t know for sure what the reactions are going to be.”
Asked if he was happy, he responded, “Very much so.”
Among the groups playing the course Monday were several people from the Vancouver area in Washington.
“We played it a number of times before (when it had 13 greens),” said Mark Miller, who lives in Camas, Wash. “It was fun to see it with 18 holes.
“It’s absolutely beautiful — absolutely stunning. You literally feel like you are golfing on the ocean.”
Lynn Miller said it was her first time on the Sheep Ranch portion of the resort property.
“I had no idea it was this wide open,” she said. “I had no idea it would be this windy.
“The beauty makes up for it.”
The Millers watched a group of their friends finish the 18th hole Monday afternoon and saw the same joyful smiles in that group.
“My only critique is when you get out to the ocean, you lose concentration,” Rod Cook of Vancouver said of the holes overlooking the beach. “It’s spectacular.”
At a reception later Monday, Friedmann said Monday was just the start.
“You are seeing it today at its worst,” he said. “It’s only going to get better.”
Coore and Crenshaw also designed both Bandon Trails and the 13-hole Bandon Preserve on the resort.
General Manager Don Crowe noted that, fittingly, Bandon Trails opened 15 years to the day earlier.
“This is incredible,” Crowe said as he watched the joyful reactions of golfers at Sheep Ranch. “The buzz has been great. It’s been a fun show to watch.”
With the opening of Sheep Ranch, the resort now has 103 holes spread over the five 18-hole courses and the preserve.
Bandon Dunes celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, and the resort’s growth has been impressive.
Keiser wasn’t able to make it out from Chicago for Monday’s opening — the first one he’s missed out of the various course debuts — but Chris Keiser, one of his two sons, was at the resort to represent the family.
“One of the best parts was sitting on 18 watching people come of the course,” he said. “I’m incredibly happy. It’s amazing.”
He said Coore and Crenshaw did a great job turning what was 13 green complexes into 18 holes that not only make one great golf course, but complement the other courses at the resort.
“That’s the brilliance of Coore and Crenshaw and what they did,” Keiser said. “I think it has that good balance of compelling and thrilling, but with that resort quality that we want.
“I think they pulled off something that looks and feels and plays different from the others.”
It wasn’t until a couple of years ago that Friedmann and Keiser decided to turn what had been a relatively private golf playground into an 18-hole course for everyone to enjoy.
“It was not at all (a hard decision) for all the right reasons — until yesterday,” Friedmann said. “Yesterday, reality set in.”
On Sunday, Friedmann was enjoying a round of golf on the new course before the full opening to the public.
“It dwelled on me that it was the last day I was going to be able to do it without a crowd of people around,” he said.
On Monday, that crowd was part of a joyous occasion for the resort and the people who made the new course possible.