BANDON — James Piot said it doesn’t take being a high seed to feel stress to do well at the U.S. Amateur.
But, he admitted, as the No. 2 seed entering the match play portion of the tournament at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort on Wednesday that he wanted to “go out and prove it.”
Piot survived his opening match against Evan Katz, but it was anything but easy.
He trailed Katz by two holes before a key putt on the 13th hole gave him momentum in a match that went 19 holes before he rolled in a birdie putt to advance to the round of 32.
“The first 12 holes, I didn’t have my A game,” Piot said. “The eagle on 13 got me going.”
On a day when the golfers seeded third, fourth, sixth and seventh all went down, Piot survived. He followed the eagle with a clutch up-and-down from below the green on the par-3 15th to pull even in the match — Katz wasn’t able to pull off the same magic from nearly the same spot. Both missed good birdie chances on No. 17 and Piot had a chance to close out the match on 18, but missed another birdie try. He made a good approach from the fairway when the players went back to No. 1, and this time rolled in the putt.
“It was a great match,” Katz said. “No one gave it away. We both played well.
“He made a great putt. Hats off (to him).”
The matchup was one college basketball fans would love, with Katz playing for Duke and Piot for Michigan State.
The day started early for Katz, who was one of 18 players battling for three spots in the match play field after they all tied in qualifying. He made a birdie on the first playoff hole to earn his spot in the bracket.
“Making birdie this morning was pretty sweet,” he said.
Cameron Sisk also made birdie on the first playoff hole to get into the bracket, and then went out and soundly beat No. 3 seed Ben Shipp 5 and 4, losing only the first hole.
The other player to survive the playoff, Aaron Du of China, was not so fortunate, falling to top seed Wilson Furr 6 and 4.
Lower seeds won 15 of the 32 matches, including No. 61 Sam Harned over No. 4 Travis McInroe (4 and 3); No. 59 Noah Norton over No. 6 David Ford (3 and 2); and No. 58 Matthew Sharpstene over No. 7 John Augunstein, last year’s runner-up (1-up).
Among the other lower seeds to advance was Oregon State University’s Spencer Tibbits, who beat No. 17 seed Michael Brennan 2 and 1.
The remaining 32 players are back on the course Thursday, hoping for two wins — one in the morning and one in the afternoon — to get to the quarterfinals Friday. The 36-hole championship match is Sunday.
Four players from Argentina advanced to the round of 64, and all were leading their matches at the same time Wednesday morning despite being lower seeds before fortunes changed and only two advanced to Thursday —Mateo Fernandez de Olveira and Segundo Olivo Pinto. Andres Schonbaum lost to another player from South America, No. 9 seed Julian Perico of Peru, and Abel Gallegos fell to one of the most experienced players in the field, Stewart Hagestad, who is playing his 20th USGA championship and birdied the final two holes for a 1-up victory.
Hagestad, who faces Tibbits in the round of 32, is the only player over 25 left in the tournament.
Two players from Sweden also advanced to match play and nearly both advanced. Hugo Townsend, the No. 13 seed, won his match 4 and 2, but No. 54 seed Elis Svard lost the longest match of the day to No. 11 Hunter Wolcott when Wolcott birdied the third extra hole.
Also losing Wednesday was Scott Harvey, who was part of the winning team in the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship last year at the resort. The No. 10 seed Harvey lost to Notre Dame’s Davis Chatfield 1-up.
As Katz pointed out as he walked back to the lodge after his narrow loss to Piot, “There’s got to be a winner and a loser.”
The loss didn’t take away his appreciation for the resort in his first trip to Bandon or for the United States Golf Association for making the championship possible during the COVID-19 epidemic.
“It’s pretty awesome that the USGA did what they did for us to be here,” he said.
As for the resort?
“It’s beautiful,” Katz said. “I caught myself looking around a few times (during the match).”
Added Piot, “It’s an awesome place. It’s really a treat to be here.”
Keep up with scoring during the round of 32 and the round of 16 on Thursday at www.usga.org.