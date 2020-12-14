COOS BAY — Marshfield and North Bend finished off their fall seven-on-seven series Thursday night, with the coaches excited about their respective teams’ progress and excited about the potential of some sort of season early next year.
“I think we got a lot of things done and grew in a lot of areas,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said. “And most importantly, we got the kids out doing something.”
North Bend coach Gary Prince said that latter concept was as important as anything the group got accomplished on the field.
“We had a lot of fun,” Prince said. “The kids were excited. They were enthusiastic about being able to do something.
“It’s been an amazing process being able to spend time with the kids and coaches.”
It wasn’t always easy, with changing guidelines from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
At one time or other, the football teams were able to use the weight room or unable to use the weight room and forced to work out exclusively outside.
“As coaches, we want to be organized — we want to have a plan,” Prince said. “That plan was always changing based on metrics. That makes it difficult to plan.
“As tough as it was for us, it was difficult for the parents and kids around. Everybody handled it like champs.”
Of course there was work along the way, work which will help for the future.
The Pirates showed that off in the finale, when they beat North Bend 30-14, an impressive defensive number given that the teams played 35 minutes instead of the regular 25.
“This was our best week of practice and our best game on defense,” Lemmons said.
Ben Mahaffy, in his first game starting at cornerback, did a great job for the Pirates, including a nifty interception that helped seal the win.
And Mason Ainsworth, who hadn’t played since seventh grade, had a great season both developing as a receiver and defender. In the final game, Pierce Davidson, who missed part of last season with a knee injury, also had a great game for the Pirates, using his height to pull in a number of passes.
Marshfield’s other players also made progress throughout the season, with the receivers and quarterback Dom Montiel getting their timing down.
The Bulldogs also made progress, in a system not similar to the players. North Bend has been a run-dominated team for years.
“The first (seven-on-seven) game we threw more times than we throw in an entire season,” Prince said.
Throughout the several weeks of the season, the Bulldogs got better at it, running routes, making reads at the quarterback position.
“We were able to implement some things,” Prince said. “We got better at the skill positions.”
And the Bulldogs learned some new things they might be able to add to their schemes for the upcoming season.
Ideally, under plans set forth by the Oregon School Activities Association last week, football practice starts Feb. 8 and North Bend and Marshfield will have a jamboree Feb. 26.
If tackle football remains off the table under health regulations then, the schools are committed to making something happen, in a best-case scenario, which will also include the linemen somehow.
Until then, the coaches are encouraging their players to stay in shape until official practice starts, while also taking care of their academics.
“Our main message (to the players) with this little time off is first and foremost you go to Marshfield High School to get a diploma, so get caught up in all your classes,” Lemmons said.
He also reminded them that in Marshfield’s last championship season 28 years ago, Lemmons and his teammates got together often to work out.
“The big thing is they can come together and train as teammates,” Lemmons said.
Prince said he talked with his team about focus and consistency.
“That’s how we want to handle the next few weeks,” he said. “Work out, have a quick Christmas break and get back at it.”
And if it’s like the fall season was, Prince expects good things.
“Our attitude was phenomenal,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder of that.”