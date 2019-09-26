Reedsport’s Ashley Schuttpelz took the title in the Acorn Gully Chase cross country meet at Oakland on Wednesday.
Schuttpelz covered the challenging 3,000-meter course in 13 minutes and 59 seconds, which was 37 seconds faster than Jaden Ratledge of Sutherlin.
The meet included five schools. Reedsport’s Kassie Diehl was 13th, finishing in 19:54.
Brady Dexter finished second in the boys race for Reedsport, finishing in 12:09. Oakland’s Wyatt Smith won in 10:59.
Skyler Sunder was 19th for Reedsport’s boys, finishing in 15:35.