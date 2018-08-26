Around the state, a number of schools that have been struggling in football took an option to drop down a classification this fall in hopes that they can revive their programs by having success. That included several Portland Interscholastic League schools, marking the first time schools for the league aren’t all grouped together for all sports regardless of enrollment.
Teams that have dropped down, listed by classification, include:
Class 6A moving to Class 5A: Benson, Cleveland, Forest Grove, Wilson, South Eugene, McKay.
Class 5A moving to Class 4A: Crook County, The Dalles.
Class 4A moving to Class 3A: Corbett, Madras, Hidden Valley, Siuslaw.
Class 3A moving to Class 2A: Warrenton, Creswell, Riverside.
Class 2A moving to Class 1A eight-man: Lowell, Oakridge, Waldport, Bonanza, Butte Falls, Myrtle Point, Pilot Rock, Union.
In addition, 16 Class 1A schools have opted to try out the new six-man pilot program. They include:
Class 1A District 4: Alsea, Eddyville, Gilchrist, Jewell, McKenzie, Powers, Triangle Lake.
Class 1A District 5: Burnt River, Dayville, Echo, Harper, Huntington, Joseph, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, Prairie City, South Wasco County.