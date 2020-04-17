South Coast schools again turned on their stadium lights on Friday night as they took part in the quickly growing #BeTheLightOR campaign to honor seniors who weren't able to return to the classrooms this spring amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Marshfield, North Bend, Bandon and Reedsport high schools lit up their stadiums on Friday, while Gold Beach turned on its lights Wednesday and Myrtle Point on Thursday.
Coquille will turn on the stadium lights at Spike Leslie Field on Monday (April 20) in honor of the class of 2020.