The logo in the center of North Bend’s Vic Adams Field is illuminated Friday night as the school takes part in the #BeTheLightOR campaign. Music played over the stadium’s speakers as people parked outside the stadium or drove by. Next week, North Bend’s regular stadium voice, Steve Greif, will announce all the senior athletes during the event, which starts each Friday at 2020 military time (8:20 p.m.) for the Class of 2020.