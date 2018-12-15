Coquille’s boys basketball team exploded for 33 points in the first quarter and beat visiting Douglas 90-52 in a nonleague game Saturday.
Hayden Davis and Ean Smith had 16 points each, Cort McKInley 15, Jeremy Kistner 11 and Jacob Smith 10 in the win.
Andy Schofield had 12 points and Austin West 11 for the Trojans.
ROGUE RIVER 66, MYRTLE POINT 55: The Bobcats had a big surge in the third quarter, outscoring Rogue River 23-13, but they couldn’t complete the comeback in the fourth.
Gabe Swan had 17 points, Tyler Beyer-Smith 13 and Luke Nicholson 11 for the Bobcats in the loss.
Caden Tognoni had 21 and Aiden Norris 19 for Rogue River.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ROGUE RIVER 40, MYRTLE POINT 35: The Bobcats nearly came back after being held scoreless in the first quarter. Myrtle Point scored 21 points in the fourth, but the deficit was too large.
Nikki Leep had 12 points and Sarah Nicholson eight for the Bobcats in the loss. Madison Bless had 12 points for Rogue River.
“We actually played well except for our shooting,” Myrtle Point coach Dave Larsen said. “We couldn’t buy a basket the first three quarters. We made a nice comeback in the fourth, but too little too late.”
HOSANNA CHRISTIAN 51, PACIFIC 45: Pacific had a late lead, but the host Lions finished strong for a win in their home tournament.
Kaiya Gourneau had 22 points and Madi Hall 11 for Pacific in the loss.
Kya Nelson scored 14 to lead Hosanna Christian.
“It was a nice effort,” Pacific coach Bob Lemernade said. “We came back from 10 down to take a lead with four minutes left, but a couple key turnovers and cold shooting down the stretch cost us.”
WRESTLING
MYRTLE POINT INVITATIONAL: Reedsport had two champions and placed third in the 13-team Myrlte Point Invitational on Saturday.
Roseburg won the team title with 226 points and Glide had 151. Reedsport had 121. Myrtle Point was fifth, Gold Beach 10th and Coquille 11th.
Reedsport had the top three placers at 106 pounds, with Jose Martinez pinning teammate Aaron Solomon in the championship match and Kyren Johnson taking third place.
Nick Glover was the winner at 182 pounds for the Brave.
Reedsport’s Christian Solomon (120) was second, Eli Carson (126) was third and Miguel Velazquez tied for third at 160 pounds after reaching the five-match limit for the day.
Myrtle Point’s Tyler Huerta was the winner at 126 pounds. Teammate Isaac O’Connor was second at 160 and PD Matthews tied for third at 145.
Coquille’s Kane Rilatos was third at 195 and teammate Ethan Elmer was fourth at 138.
Gold Beach had two second-place finishers: Dylan Edwards at 126 and Landen Timeus at 138.
GRANTS PASS WINTER KICKOFF: Tandy Martin placed third at 152 pounds for Marshfield in the two-day tournament.
Martin had two straight pins to reach the semifinals before losing. He bounced back with two straight pins in the consolation semifinals and third-place match.
Aiden Adams, Alvaro Ruiz and Konrad Hoyer all won at least one match for the Pirates.
Matthew Horrillo placed fourth at 285 pounds and Riley Jennings was fifth at 170 pounds for Siuslaw. Both won three straight elimination matches in the consolation bracket.
Madalyn Hampel was fifth at 130 pounds and Molly Picatti sixth at 130 pounds for North Bend in the girls tournament.
Hayden Muller (135) was third and Kinga Bugajska (145) and Bailey Overton (120) both placed fifth for Siuslaw.