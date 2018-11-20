The holiday at the end of November always brings with it certain expectations: time off from work or school, time with family, specific foods, etc.
Then there’s the obvious one: football.
For various reasons I don’t really want to get into, Thanksgiving will be the most pro football I’ll watch in a single day all season, and those hours with my dad are certainly welcome. I think he would agree with the statement that I know more about the ins and outs of football, so explaining what I see is a fun exercise for both of us. At least I hope that’s the case.
It’s gotta be a totally normal experience for football to be on the screen — competing with commercial breaks for a parade or other Thanksgiving-themed programming — while the food is prepared. Drinks are had. Jokes are told. All is centered around a game involving grown men wearing themselves out to move an inflated bladder forward some yards.
And that’s all great. It makes a person hungry.
But Thanksgiving is a special thing in the State of Washington.
You see, that Friday is the Apple Cup.
You Oregonians are familiar with the concept, though it’s a bit more accentuated in the northern neighbor state, mainly due to geography. The state splits in half, the west donning purple and the east crimson.
My family makes sure we get to watch it, maneuvering through family dinners and get-togethers so it’s on a screen, somewhere.
I’ve only missed one. I was on a recruiting trip to watch Occidental College play it’s last football game of the season again Willamette. Wasn’t a big deal. UW was 0-12 that year and the Apple Cup was especially atrocious. One year while visiting family in eastern Washington we went to a Cougar bar to watch the Huskies coug it, aka blow a lead.
This season, we’re driving south down I-5 to a little town maybe 20 minutes away to attend a viewing party with our Huskies family, a group of longtime season ticket holders who thoroughly enjoy each other’s company.
I said Thanksgiving was about family, didn’t I?
That’s one of my favorite things about sports, how it brings people together and keeps them together.
I saw Josh Line at the Marshfield football game on Saturday and his son, Griffin, made a point to shake the coach’s hands after. I saw former players who made the relatively short trip to Cottage Grove. I saw the depth of relationships built by the players and coaches themselves, and heard about it first hand from them.
I grew up around that Husky family and they watched me grow up. It’s hard to know if I would know them at all if it weren’t for Husky football, and I even know people here in Coos Bay because of the web of friendships that emanate from that group of loyal and dedicated tailgaters.
Thanksgiving will be the first time I’ve seen them all — or most of them — in one spot in at least a year.
Is that not family?