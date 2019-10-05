CHARLESTON — With runners converging on the South Coast’s lone marathon, Saturday’s Charleston Salmon Run offered racers coming from 18 different states a uniquely Oregon experience.
“We don’t have sea lions in New Mexico,” said Carol Rogers, who ran the half marathon. “We have lots of great things, but not sea lions.” Along with four of her siblings, Rogers came to the area for a yearly family reunion centered around the race. Her sister, Beverly Swann, also saw new things on the course that she can’t get at home.
Amber Hill of Roseburg finishes out the women's marathon in first place Saturday during the annual Salmon Run in Charleston.
“Hills. It was very hilly,” said Swann. “I live in Mississippi where it is flat, like super flat.” Swann prepared for the half marathon by repeatedly running the one hill in Columbia, Miss. that stretches all of two blocks. But for other racers, the standout part of the race was being near the ocean.
“It’s a lot more water than Colorado. It was really beautiful, great weather,” said Jon Whiting who paired the trip with visiting friends in Eugene.
With a sunny October day in full effect, 173 racers took to the streets on Saturday morning for the third running of the road race. Travelling, for the majority of the race, down Cape Arago Highway, the marathon runners do two laps of this course while the half marathon runners complete one loop.
“I would be so bold to say that it is the most beautiful marathon and half marathon route in all of the United States. You can say, she said with a slight grin,” said race director Jessica Engelke with a slight grin. “I don’t know any other races that have the sweeping views. I tell everyone, don’t worry about your time, stop and get a selfie.”
The 15 marathon finishers took off at 7:45 a.m. and it was Shawn Sorensen of Ashland coming away with a first place finish in a time of 3 hours, 29 minutes and 54 seconds. Sorenson ran his first half marathon at the 2017 Salmon Run and came back to do the full for the first time on this course.
Competing in his third marathon, Sorensen was given a boost at the start of the second lap when the half marathon runners joined the fray.
“When you come around, it’s really mental, sort of it can break you or keep you going. So I think it was really good that when I was coming back, the half marathoners were starting and so they kind of helped me,” said Sorensen. “I just kind of got into the herd and started pushing forward a little bit.”
A volunteer rings a cowbell Saturday as runners finish the the annual Salmon Run in Charleston.
The first female finisher, and second overall in the marathon, was Amber Hill of Roseburg in a time of 3:47:17. The first local runner to cross the finish line was Coos Bay’s Jenny McGriff in third in a time of 4:04:39.
Leading the way for the women racers in the half marathon was Katie Sundbaum of Portland, who finished in a time of 1:42:00. Since the start of the year, Sundbaum has become quite familiar with this distance as she has raced a half marathon each month.
“It started because starting January 1, 2018 I decided I’m going to run every day for a year. And then I just never stopped, so I’ve ran almost every day for two years,” she said.
On the men’s side, Jeremy West of Coos Bay took first with a time of 1:20:15. Eighty-four runners competed in this distance.
At 10 a.m. 74 runners took off in the 10-kilometer race. North Bend’s Scott Hood had the fastest time with his 45:38 finish. North Bend’s Jennifer Hart was the top female finisher with her time of 52:52.
With three years of the race now in the books, race director Engelke wants to widen the field going forward. This year, the group partnered with Oregon Adventure Coast to promote the race. Engelke, a believer in the economic impact an event like this can have on the area, has high hopes for the future.
“I actually do have a vision that when the Salmon Run happens, that you’ll go, ‘Oh, the marathoners are here,’” she said. “The hotels will be full, restaurants full and everybody is out carbo-loading. It’s just one of those things that it’s marathon weekend in town.”